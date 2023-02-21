The Star Valley Town Council recently had an executive session on purchasing Pete’s Place Adult Cabaret.

At the Feb. 7 meeting, the council came out of executive session and directed staff to negotiate a purchase with the club owner.

MikeW
There will not only be the costs of buying out a viable business and then demolishing it, but the Town will lose sales tax income. Why would the owner sell the Cabaret at a cheap price if he is making money with it? I think SV should disclose the true total costs over time of buying out the business.

