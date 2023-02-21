The Star Valley Town Council recently had an executive session on purchasing Pete’s Place Adult Cabaret.
At the Feb. 7 meeting, the council came out of executive session and directed staff to negotiate a purchase with the club owner.
Town manager Tim Grier said the council has not discussed what the town would do with Pete’s Place if purchased, except to eliminate the adult entertainment use.
“The majority of council is focused on eliminating the adult entertainment use, and if purchased, that use would be eliminated,” Grier said.
He added it is likely they would sell the property to mitigate the cost of purchase.
“The town hopes to achieve the goal of eliminating the strip club by purchase, but with minimum impact on funds that are needed for law enforcement, streets and road repair, continued investment in upgrading our water system, and all the other services we provide to the citizens of our town,” Grier said.
He said the town council will have to balance these goals with their decision.
News that the council was looking to purchase Pete’s Place drew more than 100 comments on the Roundup’s Facebook page.
One person commented that “The last thing the town needs to do is spend money on purchasing a private business. Fine, if you don’t want “adult” entertainment in the town, then pass an ordinance against it. Unless the town had a plan for the building (which looks like it needs some serious maintenance), which will benefit the community and for which the community has a demonstrated need. It has no business wasting our money on it.”
Another person said “thank God!”
Many of the comments jokingly talked about the heifer mounted on the sign out front, many saying they wanted the cow to stay even if the business was sold.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(1) comment
There will not only be the costs of buying out a viable business and then demolishing it, but the Town will lose sales tax income. Why would the owner sell the Cabaret at a cheap price if he is making money with it? I think SV should disclose the true total costs over time of buying out the business.
