The Payson Unified School District looked pretty good in the latest Arizona Auditor General’s report on school spending for fiscal 2022.
Except in the areas most school districts looked pretty awful.
But Pine looked great in classroom spending, test scores, teacher salaries and other measures.
And all that goes to prove a couple of things.
Pay teachers more, slash class sizes and increase per student spending and you can get high test scores.
But no matter how you spend money, kids from poor families, without well-educated parents, will most likely get lower test scores.
All of that can be gleaned from the dense annual compilation of spending patterns for each of the school districts in the state – even if the shift in and out of distance learning, the large number of kids dealing with trauma at home and the infusion of federal pandemic grant money produced a weird year on many fronts.
The Pine-Strawberry School District benefited from the district’s separate per-student funding formulas for very small schools. The K-8 district also doesn’t include high school students, who generally cost a lot more per student to support and generally have lower scores on the grade-related proficiency tests.
But Pine spent $38,000 per student – an $8,000 increase in one year. Pine had three times as much to spend for each student as Payson. The average Pine teacher made $66,000 per year – way above the state average and 13% more than Payson.
Pine also had 5.3 students per teacher compared to 18.4 in Payson.
And Pine had test scores well above the statewide average.
On the other hand, Globe spends slightly less per student than Payson, has the same number of students per teacher, pays teachers just a little less – and has dramatically lower test scores.
So here are some of the top-line numbers on how Payson fared in the auditor general’s report. In future installments, we’ll look at the ratings for Pine-Strawberry, Tonto Basin and other districts in Gila County:
Payson School District
Overall, Payson held its own – even gained some ground – compared to other rural school districts, with a relatively high poverty rate among families and a large number of special education students.
Overall, the district spends 68% of its budget in the classroom – which includes instruction, student support and instructional support. The rest goes for “non-classroom” spending – including administration (10%), Plant operations (13%), food service (4%) and transportation (6%).
Compared to other districts, Payson’s food service and plant operations costs are “high” and its per-mile and per-student transportation costs are “very high.”
Teacher salaries have been climbing steadily since 2017 – rising from $46,227 to $53,989. The whole time they’ve remained just below the statewide average – even though Payson teachers have more experience than most. In the past five years, the gap has widened. The gap rose from $3.143 in 2017 to $4,347 in 2022. And that’s true even though the average years of teacher experience for Payson has gone from 13 to 16 years – and the percentage of teachers in their first three years has gone from 18% to 11%.
The average number of students per teacher has gone from 20 in 2017 to 18.4 in 2022 – although that’s actually up from 17.9 in 2021 when enrollment bottomed out due to the pandemic.
Per student spending has taken a nice jump – rising $1,358 between FY 2021 and FY 2022 to $13,270. But that mostly reflects the big infusion of federal pandemic grant money. Classroom spending rose about $300 per-student and operational spending about $1,000 – which probably reflects the district’s success in getting long-delayed state infrastructure money for pressing projects from drainage problems, leaky roofs and failing heaters and air conditioners.
The report also included a couple of pretty bleak – but important – numbers.
The enrollment declined 3% over five years and the graduation rate in 2021 fell to 66%. That graduation rate’s an alarming number – but the district has already reported that the graduation rate jumped to 81% in 2022 – after a full year’s worth of in-person classes, tutoring and other interventions.
The auditor general’s report also included a discouraging summary of school test scores – with Payson students consistently just below the statewide average. On the other hand, Payson consistently outscored “peer districts” – other rural schools with similar enrollments. Rural schools generally have fewer resources, lower teacher salaries, bigger class sizes, more low-income families and fewer college-educated parents – all of which translate into lower test scores.
Still, only 24% of Payson students rated as proficient or better in math – compared to 33% statewide.
About 35% of Payson students tested proficient or above in English Language Arts, compared to 40% statewide.
About 23% ranked as at least proficient in science, compared to 24% statewide.
Test scores rose last May, while still remaining below the pre-pandemic marks.
