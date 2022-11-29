Payson Elementart School students jump rope for hearts

The annual Jump Rope for Heart event had kids jumping and dancing to help raise money for heart disease research.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup/

Payson schools are just trying not to think about an impending financial disaster.

The district might have to cut $3.1 million from its budget in April – just months from the end of the school year with its budget already three-quarters spent.

