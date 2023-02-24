The new superintendent of Education Tom Horne wants to slash state support for school counselors – part of his crusade in opposition to “social and emotional learning.”
But it’s kind of bad timing.
For starters, Arizona already ranks 49th nationally when it comes to students per counselor.
But more to the point: In the long shadow of the pandemic, teen suicide had jumped by 30%. Two-thirds of kids say they have suffered at least one traumatic “adverse child experience,” including divorce, violence at home and other problems.
The problem’s especially acute in Gila County schools, with rates of bullying, drug use and childhood traumas generally well above the statewide average, according to the 2022 annual survey of risky behaviors among teens. Gila County as a whole also has among the state’s highest death rates from suicide and drug overdoses.
In Gila County:
• 49% of students say their parents are divorced or separated.
• 39% say they’ve lived with an alcoholic,
• 23% have lived with a drug user
• 34% have lived with someone who has spent time in jail or prison.
• 23% have seen violence in their homes
• and 35% have lived with adults who they say insulted them or put them down.
All told, 68% of Gila County students have experienced at least one of these Adverse Childhood Experiences – which research shows puts them at increased risk of drug use, mental health issues, dropping out of school, unemployment later in life and other social and emotional problems, according to the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey conducted by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
Payson received funding for two School Resource Officers – with one posted on the high school campus and one shared between the middle school and Julia Randall Elementary School. The officers provide security, help manage discipline problems and teach some classes.
The district also received funding for a social worker at Payson Elementary School.
“We won’t know if Horne’s statement affects us until we submit our application in April,” said Payson Schools Superintendent Linda Gibson. “We hope to have the same funding for the same three positions and have not decided to ask for any other positions or increase in current positions.”
The life traumas kids increasingly face can create a lot of problems on campus – and challenges for teachers managing the classroom. The Risk Survey in Gila County found that:
• 25% don’t feel safe at school,
• 24% have skipped school because they felt threatened,
• 32% have been bullied on campus,
• 19% admit having bullied other students on campus,
• 52% have observed bullying of someone else,
• 14% have been drunk or high at school,
• 11% have had a fight at school,
• 14% have been threatened with a weapon
• and 18% have been suspended.
Teachers say a lot of those problems have gotten worse as a result of the disruptions of the pandemic – and the increasing amount of time kids are spending on social media.
“I’ve never seen it quite this bad,” said one local school administrator who handles student discipline and supervisors a “time out” classroom – where kids who have been acting up in the classroom can go to calm down. “It seems like they’re bouncing off the wall – just coping with all kinds of stuff.”
That includes the social and educational disruptions of the pandemic – as well as family deaths and trauma due to the impact of the virus. Gila County has suffered among the highest death rates from the pandemic in the state. But the pandemic merely accelerated existing trends linked to family disruptions, drugs and violence.
Superintendent Horne last week said he wants to restrict grant funding to hire counselors and social workers for any schools that already have a police officer on campus. Schools that already have state and federal School Safety grants for counselors or social workers can keep existing employees – but not hire any more.
The legislature created the program in 1994, mostly to hire school resource officers and juvenile probation officers. The legislature in 2019 also made counselors and social worker positions eligible. The program pays for 629 positions around the state, including 309 counselors, 169 social workers and 149 law enforcement officers. The education department has $30 million to continue grants from 2019 and $50 million for new grants.
Arizona has the second highest student-to-counselor ratio in the nation, according to the American School Counselor Association. Arizona has 651 students per counselor compared to the national average of 408-to-1. The Association recommends a ratio of 250-to-1.
Applications for counselors and social workers poured into the state department of education when the state expanded grants. It cost about twice as much to maintain a police officer on campus as it would to add a counselor or social worker. School districts sought funding for 473 counselors, 396 social workers and 302 school resource officers – which would have cost three times as much money as the state had available.
National studies have shown that school counselors generally lower student absenteeism and are associated with increased scores in math and writing. Schools without enough counselors have higher dropout rates, lower college attendance rates, lower graduation rates, more chronic absenteeism and more suspensions. Studies show a higher number of school counselors have even more benefits for schools with a lot of low-income students. Almost half of the families with students in the Payson schools qualify as low-income when it comes to the federal free-and-reduced school lunch program — a rate well above the state average.
The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students. The national average is 455 students per counselor. Arizona’s average is 905 students per counselor — twice the national average and the worst in the nation.
Payson students say they often get only minimal help from the overwhelmed counseling staff when it comes to making sure they’re taking all the right classes to get into college — and taking the complicated series of steps necessary to get scholarships and admissions.
On average, school resource officers cost $117,000 per position, social workers cost $67,000 and counselors cost $70,000 —which includes salaries and benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!