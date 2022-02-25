The Arizona Senate last week approved three bills that would make more than 80% of the state’s students eligible for taxpayer payments to cover the cost of private school or home schooling.
The three new voucher bills come just four years after voters rejected a similarly broad expansion of eligibility for the private school vouchers on a two-thirds vote.
The original school voucher system was launched in 2011 to help children get services not offered by their local district schools. More than 11,000 students receive vouchers, which can total $40,000 for disabled students needing special services. Arizona taxpayers spend some $380 million annually in support of private schools.
The vouchers average about $15,000 each and several studies have suggested most of the money is going to upper-income families in upper-income urban areas, since the vouchers don’t normally cover the full cost of private tuition.
The Senate approved three bills that would make an additional roughly 700,000 students eligible for the private school tuition subsidy. Arizona has roughly 1.1 public school students.
State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) sponsored SB 1131, which would expand voucher eligibility to children of military veterans, first responders and health care workers.
The bill was ultimately incorporated into Rep. Paul Boyer’s SB 1657, which allows the vouchers for any student who qualifies for federal school lunch programs or receives food stamp assistance. In most rural areas, that would cover perhaps two-thirds of students.
Boyers said the expansion of the voucher system would empower parents to seek the best education for their children. He said the pandemic — where public schools but not most private schools shifted to distance learning for months at a time — underscored the need to give parents choice.
However, public school advocates said the massive expansion of vouchers would cripple public schools, which Census Bureau information suggests already rank 48th in per-student funding — despite big increases in federal pandemic funding in the past two years.
A third bill would extend voucher eligibility to any student who benefited from Gov. Doug Ducey’s program that used federal relief money to leave district schools — especially those with mask mandates or distance learning programs after the state ended mandatory school shutdowns.
All three voucher expansion bills passed the Senate on a straight party-line vote. The House will consider the bills this week. The House has already voted to raise the spending limit for district schools. However, several House Republicans have expressed doubts about the expansion — saying they would favor an expansion only if it came with greater accountability for how the money is spent. House Democrats have almost all said they would oppose the measure — which means the Republicans would need almost every single vote in the House to approve the Senate expansion.
Rep. Brenda Barton and Rep. Walt Blackman — who represent Rim Country and the White Mountains in the House — did not reply to an email about how they would vote on the proposed voucher expansion.
Save our Schools, a coalition of education advocates, criticized the proposed voucher expansion.
The group said that instead of dramatically expanding vouchers, the state should require greater accountability in how parents have spent some $320 million annually in taxpayer funds — both for private school tuition and the costs of home schooling.
Voucher advocates say that they actually save the state money — since they pay just 90% of what the state would have paid district schools for the same students. That’s a potential saving of $1.2 billion since 2011, according to an analysis published on the website The Center Square.
Voucher advocates maintain both charter schools and vouchers force public district schools to compete for students — which improves education innovation and accountability.
However, critics say both vouchers and charter schools siphon students away from district schools, which have already invested in infrastructure. The district schools end up losing funding due to the enrollment decline without necessarily saving money on overhead, administration and infrastructure — causing a chronic funding problem.
Moreover, they say the taxpayer provided voucher money comes with none of the oversight that applies to public schools — from how the money is actually spent to test scores and other measurements of student progress.
