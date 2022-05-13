Only Congress can kick Rep. Paul Gosar off the ballot — or decide if he’s unfit to serve — the Arizona Supreme Court ruled.
Even if Rep. Gosar incited insurrection — and the court is not saying he did — no private party or state court can keep him from seeking re-election to Congress, the court ruled in a brief on Monday.
The justices held that Free Speech for the People had no standing to knock Gosar, Rep. Mark Finchem or Rep. Andy Biggs off the ballot.
Writing for the court, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel agreed that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution has a provision stating that support for insurrection was a disqualification. The amendment was intended to keep leaders of the Confederacy from then getting elected to Congress. However, only Congress can interpret that provision — not state courts, the justices ruled.
The court did not consider the underlying argument — whether Rep. Gosar’s speeches, tweets and support for the groups that organized the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally amounted to insurrection. Gosar was on the floor of Congress arguing without evidence that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes had been cast in Arizona and therefore justified setting aside the results of the state’s presidential vote.
Alexander Kolodin, Gosar’s attorney, found the challenge both absurd and ironic, in a statement reported by Howard Fischer, with Capitol Media Services. “The challengers in this case are sponsored by a group with the Orwellian name ‘Free Speech for People,’ but free speech is the constitutional right they tried and failed to deny to their opponents. It was an honor to defend Congressman Gosar’s right to say whatever the hell he wants.”
The ruling leaves intact Rep. Gosar’s bid for re-election in the redrawn Congressional District 9, which includes most of western Arizona along the Colorado River. His district no longer includes portions of Gila, Yavapai and Coconino counties. He faces four Republican primary opponents for the safe Republican seat.
The unproven allegations that the Arizona election was “stolen” due to fraudulent ballots have become a major claim in Republican primaries throughout the state. Half a dozen lawsuits have presented no evidence of election fraud. In fact, a $5 million Arizona Senate audit and hand recount of the presidential vote in Maricopa County actually tallied 300 more votes for President Biden than the official tally indicated. The recount found only a handful of suspect or miscast ballots.
Nonetheless, Senate President Karen Fann suggested that Attorney General Mark Brnovich will have to overturn the results of the 2020 election if he concludes the Senate audit was correct. Brnovich — who is now running for the Republican Senate nomination — recently issued a report saying he found “serious vulnerabilities” in the state’s election system — but no actual fraud. His office is currently prosecuting nine cases out of 3.4 million votes cast — with most of those cases involving people who returned other people’s ballots or voted, although they were ineligible for reasons like a felony conviction.
Fann told the publication The Undercurrent that “I believe that as long as (Brnovich) verified our information it has to go to court because it’s not now just about was it fraudulent or not. It’s the fact that he now verified that all of our information we gave him is correct and therefore the election is uncertifiable because we don’t know who won and we need a new election.”
Rep. Gosar has remained one of the leading proponents of the election fraud conspiracy theory. He has also repeatedly said the federal government abused the hundreds of people charged with breaking through police lines and storming the Capitol building, interrupting the vote to certify the election as lawmakers fled. He said police murdered one rioter shot as she climbed through a window just outside the Senate chambers. About 140 officers were injured in the attacks.
