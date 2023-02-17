The state will now pay ranchers $250 to remove the carcasses of dead cows to avoid giving endangered Mexican Grey Wolves a taste for beef.
The long, expensive effort to return Mexican Grey wolves to the wilds of Arizona and New Mexico has been bedeviled by cattle kills by the reintroduced wolves in an area where ranching remains a key economic activity.
The US Wildlife Service will hunt down and recapture or kill wolves thought to have acquired a taste for cattle.
Moreover, the federal government compensates ranchers if an investigator concludes that wolves killed a given cow or calf. That program has itself proven controversial after a Forest Service whistleblower claimed investigators were rubber stamping far too many carcasses as wolf killed.
In the past 20 years, the federal government has paid out compensation for about 1,100 cows and calves killed by wolves – and federal hunters have killed about 200 wolves linked to cattle harassment or deaths. The 2021 wolf census documented 196 wolves in the wild, a 5% increase over 2020.
The Arizona Livestock Loss Board hopes to cut through some of that controversy by paying ranchers to remove, bury or fence livestock carcasses so wolves cannot scavenge the kill.
The Arizona Legislature established the Livestock Loss Board in 2015 to research ways to reduce wolf depredation.
“One of the problems associated with wolves scavenging on livestock carcasses is that it increased the occurrence of wolves in areas occupied by other livestock, leading to greater opportunity for depredations,” said Jim deVos, the Arizona Game and Fish Mexican Wolf coordinator.
Ranchers can bury the carcass onsite, haul it to a landfill or install wolf-proof fencing in the vicinity to qualify for the payment.
Devos noted that Oregon had success with a carcass removal program. Studies of radio collared gray wolves showed that the wolves normally wandered widely, but when researchers put out a carcass the wolves from a wider area tended to spend more time near the food source.
Devos said the testimony of a rancher from Springerville as to the benefits of removing carcasses helped convince the Livestock Loss Board to embrace the program.
“After listening to the board member from Springerville, it was clear that this was a tool ALLB needed to adopt,” said past board chairman Ken Van De Graaf, according to a Game and Fish press release.
The payments will help ranchers offset the costs of dealing with the carcass in the sprawling wolf reintroduction area in Eastern Arizona and Western new Mexico. The Livestock Loss Board in 2022 spent $217,000 on efforts to reduce livestock losses.
Former Wildlife Services administrator turned whistleblower Robert “Goose” Gosnell reported that the federal government investigators certified almost every claimed wolf kill based solely on puncture marks in the hide with a jaw size consistent with a Mexican Grey Wolf.
Gosnell at one point was the New Mexico state director of the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. He questioned the certification of almost every carcass as a wolf kill. In areas occupied by the larger gray wolf, investigators looked for slashed hamstrings and signs wounds bled before death as evidence of wolf kills, according to a summary by the investigative website The Intercept (https://theintercept.com/2022/05/24/mexican-gray-wolf-endangered-wildlife-services-fraud/).
Gosnell asked depredation investigators to review the reports from New Mexico and those investigators said they wouldn’t have certified the depredations – which would make the ranchers eligible for compensation. They noted that mountain lions and feral dogs could leave a similar bite pattern – not to mention wolves scavenging on the carcass of a cow that died from other causes.
On the other hand, local ranchers say they never find many of the carcasses of livestock that go missing and could have fallen prey to the wolves. They maintain overall livestock losses have increased along with the growth in the wolf population and the compensation payments cover only a fraction of their increased losses and operating costs since the arrival of the wolves.
The Livestock Loss Board payments for the removal of the carcasses could help reduce at least one source of the conflict – with payments to offset the costs ranchers with public lands grazing leases incur in coping with the wolves.
