The nation’s tax season started Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. That is when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns.
The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Monday, April 18, 2022, for most taxpayers.
As for contributions for Arizona Department of Revenue tax credits, some can made until April 15, 2022.
The Roundup published a story with many of the area’s tax credit eligible organizations Dec. 28, 2021, but one that was missed was the Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc.
The Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc. has existed since 2012, yet is not well known, according to Carolyn A. Bates, secretary of the organization.
“Our mission is to provide scholarships and grants for students at Gila Community College — now known as Eastern Arizona College-Payson. For the academic year 2021-22, our total giving is over $25,000. We have a small board of eight members and belong to the chamber of commerce,” she said.
It was the organization that offered Rim Country residents and visitors “Music in the Garden” on the campus in the past.
Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc. has a 501(c)(3) status, and is a qualifying Arizona charitable organization for tax credit contributions. QCO Code-20906.
The current chair of the board is an EAC/GCC instructor in the nursing program, Heather Perry and treasurer is Carol Quigley.
There is still time to make last-minute contributions for tax credits.
Arizona provides tax credits for individuals who make contributions to qualifying charitable organizations, qualifying foster care organizations, and schools. There are no Qualifying Foster Care Organizations in Rim Country, according to information of the ADOR website.
Individuals making cash donations to these charities and schools may claim tax credits on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.
Effective in 2016, credit eligible contributions made by the 15th day of the fourth month following the close of the taxable year may be applied to either the current or the preceding taxable year and are considered having been made on the last day of that taxable year.
Effective in 2018, the Arizona Department of Revenue has assigned a five (5) digit code number to identify each Qualifying Charitable Organization for Arizona tax credit purposes on Form 321 and Form 352, which is included with the Arizona income tax return. Taxpayers must use the “QCO Code” or “QFCO Code” of certified organizations to claim the tax credits for contributions QCOs or QFCOs. The department’s lists of qualifying charities include the code assigned to each organization.
The tax credit is claimed on Form 321. The maximum credit allowed is $800 for married filing joint filers and $400 for single, heads of household, and married filing separate filers.
In addition to the Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc., other area qualifying organizations include:
• Dueker Ranch, Inc., 214 N. Cornerstone Way, Star Valley, AZ 85541 — QCO Code, 20863
• Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc., P.O. Box 1131, Payson, AZ 85547 — QCO Code, 20506
• Payson Christian Clinic, 701 S. Ponderosa St., Suite D, Payson, AZ 85541 — QCO Code, 20561
• Payson Community Kids, Inc., P.O. Box 1856, Payson, AZ 85547 — QCO Code, 20505
• Payson Helping Payson, P.O. Box 231, Payson, AZ 85541 — QCO Code, 20504
• Payson Lions Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 436, Payson, AZ 85547 — QCO Code, 20547
• Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541 — QCO Code, 20507
• Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, 8969 W. McCartney Rd., Casa Grande, AZ 85194 — QCO Code, 20746
• Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534 (3886 AZ-87), Pine, AZ 85544 — QCO Code, 20661
• Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc., 823 Highline Dr., Payson, AZ 85541; P.O. Box 305, Payson, AZ 85547 — QCO Code, 20907
• Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, P.O. Box 1554, Payson, AZ 85547 — QCO Code, 22022
• Time Out, Inc. P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ 85547 — QCO Code, 20372
• U-Turn for Christ – Arizona, 217 S. Colcord Rd., Payson, AZ 85541 — QCO Code, 20871
Taxpayer School
Contributions or FeesAn individual may claim a non-refundable tax credit for making contributions or paying fees directly to a public school for support of eligible activities, programs or purposes as defined by statute. The public school tax credit is claimed by the individual taxpayer on Form 322. The maximum credit allowed is $400 for married filing joint filers and $200 for single, heads of household and married filing separate filers.
For the purpose of claiming Arizona’s tax credit the Arizona Department of Revenue now requires taxpayers report the school’s County Code, Type Code, and District Code & Site Number (CTDS) number on Form 322, which is included with the Arizona income tax return. The CTDS is a nine (9) digit number that the Arizona Department of Education uses to identify Arizona public and charter schools.
• Julia Randall Elementary School, Payson Unified District — CTDS 040210103
• Payson Center for Success – Online, Payson Unified District — CTDS 040210006
• Payson Center for Success, Payson Unified District — CTDS 040210202
• Payson Education Center, Gila County Regional School District — CTDS 040149002
• Payson Elementary School, Payson Unified District — CTDS 040210104
• Payson High School, Payson Unified District — CTDS 040210201
• Pine Strawberry Elementary School, Pine Strawberry Elementary District — CTDS 040312001
• Rim Country Middle School, Payson Unified District — CTDS 040210102
• Tonto Basin Elementary, Tonto Basin Elementary District — CTDS 040333101
• Young Elementary School, Young Elementary District — CTDS 040305001
• Young High School, Young Elementary District — CTDS 040305002.
