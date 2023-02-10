What covers 3 million square feet, has more floor space than 233 homes – and is essential to Payson’s future?
Go on. Guess.
Hint: That’s 400,000 square feet of living space plunked down on 70 acres – maintained by 40 professionals.
Oh yeah, and it provides a safe space for every kid in town.
Give up?
It’s the Payson Unified School District grounds and buildings – including four campuses, a warehouse, a daycare center and all kinds of outbuildings. Every school day it holds 2,400 kids, 120 teachers and maybe 250 other administrators, support staff – and yes – custodians.
Gotta hand it to Facilities Manager Don Downey. He knows how to make buffed floors, carefully irrigated athletic fields, broken down air conditioners, overhauls of decades-old buildings and sticky computer keys downright exciting.
So he held the school board spellbound – or at least paying close attention – as he ran through the annual report on what it takes for 19 custodians, seven tradesmen and assorted supervisors to maintain a sprawl of decades-old buildings brimming with teenagers and rug rats.
“Seven seasoned professional tradesmen – plumbers, carpentry, HVACs, electrical, welding – 19 custodians and a warehouse that takes in and distributes 450 packages on a heavy week – alarms, drains, water fountains, sidewalks – we do it all,” said the exuberant Downy.
And lighthearted banter aside – Downy has worked wonders overhauling the system for getting projects done quickly and efficiently, while also snagging record sums from the Arizona School Facilities Board to make repairs of leaky roofs, flooded buildings, broken sidewalks and decades worth of other deferred maintenance headaches. A few years ago a consultant estimated the district had $12 million in deferred maintenance projects – thanks mostly to the legislature’s refusal for a decade to fund a court-mandated capital funding system for schools.
Prior to Downy, the district relied on a more informal system to prioritize repairs – with principals, teachers and administrators buttonholing a custodian or fix-it staff member to tackle the problem at hand.
“Before it was kind of painful – cowboyish,” said Downy. “I like you – I’ll fix your stuff. I don’t like you, I won’t fix your stuff.”
Now, Downy’s militant about relying on a fix-it ticket system. Anyone one can put in a ticket – but then all repairs get triaged by the maintenance staff.
“It creates an audit trail. Nice thing about a ticket – if three weeks go by and it’s still broken, then you know it’s still broken.”
Even Superintendent Linda Gibson has had to live by the system – although even ticket systems can have their glitches.
“Linda kept telling me about this issue at the high school and I said, ‘put in a ticket.’ But when she put in a ticket – it got deleted because she doesn’t work at the high school,” said Downy sheepishly.
Gibson insisted he tell the story – which got a good laugh all around – which says something about her low-key management style.
But mostly the ticket system has resulted in speedy fixes – and efficient scrambling by the maintenance staff. “All work is either a ticket or a project if it takes longer than an eight-hour day for one person,” explained Downy. “Usually, they’re triaged within an hour – because things can go really pear shaped really fast.”
Presumably – that would include the relatively new water heater that burst a pipe and started spraying the room with 140 degree water.
On the other hand, the supposedly high-tech central heating and cooling system at Julia Randall has turned into the never-ending project. “It was more technology than we could deal with – and its taken Honeywell more than a year to deal with the issue… For 14 years it wasn’t working right. Honeywell’s coming out next week to put custom fittings on every unit in the c-building.”
But then as Downy acknowledged, “anytime you try to renovate a 40-year-old building, things get interesting.”
The department now maintains a spreadsheet on all the projects likely to take more than a day or two – with projects constantly moving on and off the list.
“How often do you do the spreadsheet?” asked brand new board member Susan Ward.
“All the time,” said Downy. “It’s a living spreadsheet. It’s living.”
The spreadsheet currently has about 100 projects – a third of them at the high school. As of last week, 38 of those projects were underway, 34 were open with no work started and 27 still getting assessed. Some projects remain open for a long time due to supply chain problems – like the 26-week wait to get a new air conditioner or the 12-week wait for a lock bar on a classroom door, so teachers can quickly lock doors from the inside when dealing with a security issue.
Asked to rate some of the most interesting projects – Downy cited a big light fixture in the auditorium.
“The light fixture weighed 106 pounds and we had to get it all done in a day – and we had no idea what was behind the drywall. We were afraid we’d have to tear out the drywall, reinforce the beams, and then put it up there.”
Board member Barbara Underwood teased, “it doesn’t look that big from the ground. Small project from the ground.”
Downy rolled his eyes.
“You’re doing a phenomenal job,” said Board Chair Audrey Hogue.
Underwood added, “I really appreciate that we’re finally working well with the School Facilities Board – and after all the years we’re having a lot of projects paid for again.”
So now, if anyone asks you what has 52 legs, 260 fingers, gets up at 4 a.m., has a welding torch and lives in 233 houses, you’ll know. That would be the Payson Unified School District maintenance staff.
