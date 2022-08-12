A graph based off of suicide numbers reported by the CDC. Arizona has a higher rate of suicide than the rest of the nation. Arizona has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. The state's suicide rate is nearly twice the rate in California.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness will host a monthly moderated support group in partnership with the Warming Center for anyone struggling through a crisis, facing a mental health diagnosis or living with mental illness. Go to the NAMI Payson website for more information: www.namipayson.org. The Warming Center and NAMI Payson look forward to collaborating on more classes and support groups in the future to remove the stigma of mental health, so often the root cause of suicides and overdoses.
Arizona’s failing its kids, who face a mental health crisis made worse by the disruptions of the pandemic, concluded a national survey by the Children’s Action Alliance and the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The 2022 Kids Count survey ranked Arizona 44th out of 50 states when it comes to various measures of mental health and support services.
The study documented big increases in anxiety, depression and suicide among children between 2016 and 2020.
The picture is especially bleak in rural Gila, Navajo and Apache counties. Families in all three counties have higher poverty rates and less access to medical care — both because they’re less likely to have medical insurance and because rural areas have fewer mental health professionals.
All three rural counties have suicide, drug overdose and poverty rates well above the state average — which in turn suffers rates well above the national average. Many rural areas — especially Gila County — also have a high percentage of children being raised by grandparents, which often represents some degree of family disruption.
Nationally, the share of children suffering from anxiety or depression rose to 12% (7.3 million) between 2016 and 2020. That’s a disconcerting 26% increase in just four years — which could reflect the impact of the pandemic, school closures and the disruption of social networks. Some 214,000 children lost a parent during the pandemic.
Children from low-income families and minority children were much more likely to have lost a parent and also suffered a bigger increase in rates of depression and anxiety.
“Racial and ethnic disparities contribute to disproportionately troubling mental health and wellness conditions among children of color,” explains David Lujan, president and CEO of Children’s Action Alliance, Arizona’s member of the KIDS COUNT network. Lujan continues, “We need to ensure programs are in place and our youth get the services needed now and in the future.”
The report found that gay and lesbian young people of all races also face greater challenges. Among heterosexual high school students — 6% have attempted suicide. But among gay, lesbian or bisexual students, the figure was 23%.
The attempted suicide rate among teens began rising in about 2007 and increased 56% by 2017. Now it has taken another big jump, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. One in five teens say they sometimes think about committing suicide.
The report ranked each state on 16 factors involving economic well-being, education, health and family and community caregivers.
Compared to the national average, Arizona had high child and teen death rates, more children living in families in which neither parent has full-time work, more children without health insurance, more child poverty and a lower high school graduation rate.
The two child advocacy groups called the rise in mental health issues among children a crisis and urged lawmakers to take action, including:
• Prioritize kids’ basic needs, including food, shelter and safe neighborhoods. Kids living in poverty are two or three times more likely to develop mental health issues, but have less access to help — especially mental health services.
• Ensure access to social workers, psychologists and other mental health officials. The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of one counselor for every 250 students. Arizona has 716 students per counselor — the nation’s worst ratio. Payson schools have at least temporarily increased their counseling staffs, relying on federal pandemic money.
• Bolster mental health care that considers children’s experiences and identities, informed by the latest evidence and research geared toward early diagnosis and early intervention.
