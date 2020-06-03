Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin is recovering from a life-threatening infection and says she is ready to get back to work.
The latest rumor said, “I was on my deathbed and had been asked if the county had a backup plan for when I died,” said Martin. “I will start off by saying that like Mark Twain, reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”
The infection started in March when Martin grew “something on my tailbone.” She asked three doctors about the cyst “who just looked at me and shrugged.”
She soldiered on with “other more important things like attending to county business when I should’ve been attending to mine.”
By May 20, the infection had gone septic.
Doctors had to intubate and operate on Martin.
“Now, while I never was on my deathbed, it doesn’t mean it didn’t feel like it!” she said.
Martin will have intensive rehab for the next three weeks, “that I wouldn’t have if I had dealt with it much sooner.”
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!