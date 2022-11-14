Kelli Ward

The US Supreme Court rejected Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's bid to avoid turning over her phone records and texts to the Congressional Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots. 

 By Michele Nelson ​roundup staff reporter

PHOENIX -- Members of a congressional panel are going to find out who was communicating with Kelli Ward around the time of the 2020 election and the insurrection attempt that followed.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bid by Ward, who chairs the Arizona Republican Party, to shield the record of her calls and texts from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The justices gave no reason for their decision.

