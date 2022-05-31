The tragic mass shooting at a Texas elementary school promptly unleashed ugly rhetoric on both sides of the aisle in Arizona.
Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted and then later deleted an unsubstantiated claim that the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers was a transsexual, leftist.
Meanwhile, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) unleashed tweets and interview comments blaming Republicans for the tragic shootings due to their resistance to gun control. Gallego called Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) a “baby killer” for blocking gun control reforms. Gallego even blasted fellow Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for refusing to vote to eliminate the filibuster, which has prevented Democrats from enacting gun control measures.
Sinema had earlier posted that she was “horrified and heartbroken” by the shootings.
Police say the shooter was Salvatore Ramos, who shot his grandmother before driving to the school with two recently purchased semi-automatic rifles and a backpack full of 30-round magazines. None of the information released by police suggests Ramos was in the country illegally or was a transsexual. Some accounts suggest he was at one time a student at the school and suggested his grandmother may have worked in the school district. He spent an hour barricaded in two classrooms before police killed him.
But Rep. Gosar responded in fury when someone posted on his social media feed that the gunman was “trash” who supported far-right House members like Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Police have released no evidence suggesting that Ramos supported right-wing politicians. He had apparently dropped out of school and was working at a Wendy’s restaurant. Although he messaged friends on Facebook, he intended to shoot his grandmother and people at the elementary school, police have not released any information about other political beliefs. That’s in contrast to the gunman who drove to a market in a black neighborhood in Buffalo 10 days earlier and killed 10 people — most of them black. In that case, the gunman was an avowed white supremacist who ranted about “replacement theory.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that Ramos was an American citizen. A story in The Washington Post based on interviews with people who knew the gunman said he was bullied, troubled and violent — and that he wore eye makeup and grew long hair and faced heavy bullying for a stutter and a lisp.
Social media channels circulated a picture of a transsexual illegal immigrant purporting to be Ramos, but it was actually a picture of a person who didn’t live in Texas and had no connection to the killings.
Rep. Gosar hit back against his critic, saying, “we know already, fool. It’s a transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos. It’s apparently your kind of trash.”
Gosar also tweeted, “The Democratic Party is the party of hatred. They hate America, they hate people who love America, they hate the religious and the descendants of the people who built America.”
Both Gosar’s critic and Gosar himself subsequently took down the exchange — but not before the national news media picked it up.
Rep. Gosar has a long history of extreme and often unsupported statements. On the floor of the House, he claimed that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast in Arizona in 2020, although a dozen lawsuits and a $4 million audit sponsored by the Arizona Senate uncovered only a handful of illegal votes. He was censured by Congress some months ago for posting a cartoonish video showing him attacking and beheading a fellow congresswoman and attacking President Joe Biden.
Gosar has for years represented northern Gila County in Congress. However, after the Independent Redistricting Commission redrew district lines, he ran for re-election in Congressional District 9, which includes most of western Arizona along the Colorado River.
Four Republicans have challenged him in the primary, which will likely decide the race given the lopsided Republican registration advantage in the district.
