The Tonto Apache Tribe is awarding the Hellsgate Fire District a $25,449 grant for its Critical Hose Replacement Project.
The funds were presented at the March 10 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, as the county will serve as the pass-through agency for the fire district.
John Wisner, chief of the Hellsgate Fire District, made a grant application to the Tonto Apache Tribal Council in November. He said the district struggles to generate enough tax revenue to pay for the training and salaries of firefighters. The difference is made up from reimbursements for fighting wildland fires throughout the country.
“Some years this is enough and some years, like this year, it is not. This funding model leaves nothing to pay for new or replace aging equipment. Hellsgate’s only option is to seek grants from any source possible,” he wrote in his application letter.
He told the council, “Hellsgate desperately needs to begin replacing much of our fire hose. Particularly, we need to replace the large supply hose that carries water from the fire hydrants to the fire engines. This hose is vital for fighting fires at large buildings or hotels.”
Hubert Nanty, general manager for the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, notified Wisner of the award in January, writing, “I appreciate the work and dedication of your firefighters and board members in their service to the Rim Country community.”
At the supervisors’ March 10 meeting Wisner said the grant application was made to the Tonto Apache Tribal Council to start a three-year plan to replace the hoses on the district’s trucks, but this grant will take care of everything this year.
“We are more than happy to give back to local communities. The casino employs more than 300 and only 19 of them are members of the Tonto Apache Tribe,” Nanty told the supervisors.
According to the county staff’s report to the board of supervisors on the issue, the Hellsgate Fire District serves 38 square miles, with the target population of nearly 20,000 local community members and over 100,000 visitors to local forests in the surrounding area. It is situated between the Town of Payson Fire Department and the Christopher-Kohls Fire Department and has automatic aid agreements with both. The Critical Hose Replacement Project is essential to have field-ready equipment when needed.
The BOS voted unanimously to serve as the pass-through agency from the Tonto Apache Tribe to the Hellsgate Fire District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!