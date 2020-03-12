In conjunction with Arizona Consumer Protection Week (March 1–7), Attorney General Mark Brnovich is releasing the 2019 Top 10 Consumer Fraud Complaint categories filed with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in 2019.
1. Telemarketing and Phone Scams
2. Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, and Rentals
3. Mortgage and Real Estate
4. Telecommunications (i.e. Internet Service Providers, Cell Phones, Pay TV, Bundling)
5. Insurance Service Contract/Warranty (i.e. Home Warranties)
6. Computers (Computer Internet Scams)
7. Construction (Home Improvements/Home Repairs)
8. Time Shares
9. Collection Services
10. Banking (General services)
For the second straight year, Telemarketing and Phone Scams have led the rankings as the top consumer complaint filed with the AGO. In 2019, the AGO received nearly 2,000 consumer complaints related to telemarketing and phone scams.
In 2019, the AGO processed more than 14,000 written consumer complaints and fielded nearly 40,000 phone calls from consumers. Also in 2019, the AGO secured over $38 million in restitution for consumers. Since AG Brnovich took office in January 2015, the AGO has obtained a record amount of consumer restitution, recovering more than $94 million directly for consumers.
If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website.
If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431. Complaints can be filed in English or Spanish.
