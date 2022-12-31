The White Mountain Apache Tribe scored a last-minute coup last week, with the inclusion of funding for a long-studied, long-delayed water project in a must-pass, year-end budget bill.
Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly managed to wedge money for tribal water settlements into the bill. The bill’s failure would have resulted in a government shutdown.
However, the long-standing water rights claim for the Tonto Apache Tribe remains in limbo.
The finagle included funding for the White Mountain Apache water settlement, which includes money to build a $100 million dam and distribution system on the Salt River. The Miner Flat Dam will include a pipeline and pumping station that will provide water to Cibecue and other communities on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
The project has suffered repeated setbacks and delays, thanks to slow congressional action, legal tangles and engineering issues that ballooned the original cost of the project.
White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez said, “On behalf of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, I would like to thank Senator Kelly and Senator Sinema for their tireless efforts in securing passage of this legislation in the Senate. The legislation would provide the necessary funding to provide desperately needed drinking water on the Fort Apache Reservation and resolve the tribe’s water related claims against the United States and others. We are eternally grateful for the incredible effort made by our senators to pass the legislation in the Senate and look forward to speedy consideration and passage in the House.”
The money was originally excluded from the end-of-the-year government funding package. Democrats rushed to get the bill through before Republicans take control of the House in January. The bill raises the debt ceiling and funds already approved programs — with some last minute additions to round up the last few needed votes.
However, Sinema and Kelly lobbied to fund the already previously approved tribal water settlements. That includes projects for the Gila River Indian Community, the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act and a project on the Pascua Yaqui Reservation.
Sinema said, “By working with senators on both sides of the aisle, we ensured critical priorities for Arizona’s tribal communities would not fall victim to partisanship. Senate passage of these bills will help ensure continued economic growth and water certainty for tribal communities across Arizona.”
The long proposed, often-delayed tribal water settlements received a flush of federal infrastructure funding. They also gained attention as the state’s water problems deepened. The historic 20-year drought had nearly emptied the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River — leading to water rationing. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has threatened additional deep cutbacks for Arizona unless the seven states on the Colorado River agree to a new water sharing agreement during water emergencies.
Many tribes have centuries-old claims to water, which they have pursued through decades-old lawsuits and negotiations. Most of the water settlements involve tribes giving up long-standing claims in return for money to actually utilize a portion of the water they claimed.
Settling the claims has the net effect of removing a layer of uncertainty about who has a legal right to water from the Colorado River and other waterways.
Tribes that have pursued their claims for decades found themselves at the head of the line, when the infrastructure money intersected with the water crisis.
Other tribes have been largely shut out of the rush to settle claims and fund projects.
For instance, the Tonto Apache Tribe in Payson has a long-standing claim to water — which includes a claim to water in the Colorado River. The tribe and the Town of Payson tried to convince the federal government to settle that claim when Payson was seeking help funding the $50 million C.C. Cragin pipeline. The deal would have given the tribe rights to water in the pipeline in return for several million in federal funding. In return, the tribe would have dropped claims to water from the Colorado River.
The negotiations stalled. Payson finished its pipeline without the federal help.
Contact paleshire@payson.com
