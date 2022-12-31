C.C. Cragin Reservoir

The U.S. Senate approved four long-standing tribal water settlements as part of a year-end budget bill to keep the government running. It includes money for the White Mountains Apache Water Settlement Act. Other tribes missed out, including the Tonto Apache Tribe. The Tribe has longstanding claims to water from the Colorado River, but negotiations to trade that claimed water right for funding and rights to water from Payson’s C.C. Cragin pipeline remain in limbo.

 Peter Aleshire

The White Mountain Apache Tribe scored a last-minute coup last week, with the inclusion of funding for a long-studied, long-delayed water project in a must-pass, year-end budget bill.

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly managed to wedge money for tribal water settlements into the bill. The bill’s failure would have resulted in a government shutdown.

