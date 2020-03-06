Bills to fund bridge construction over Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin have won approval in both the Arizona Senate and House. But the bridge is by no means a done deal.
Now, lawmakers will look at both bills to come up with a final bill that will be sent through the Legislature or, according Gila County manager James Menlove, the matter could be included in the 2020-21 appropriations bill.
Both bills seek $15 million from the state’s allocation to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Passage of the Senate bill, SB 1035, introduced by Sen. Sylvia Allen, D6, took place Jan. 30, with a 28-2 vote.
The House bill, HB 2056, introduced by Rep. David Cook, D8, won approval 56-4 in a floor vote Feb. 26.
The four House members opposing HB 2056 were Warren Petersen, D12, the majority leader; John Allen, D15, chair of the judiciary committee; Regina Cobb, D5, chair of the appropriations committee; and Anthony Kern, D20, chair of the rules committee.
Voting against the Senate bill were David Livingston, D22, who voted against it in the Senate appropriations committee, and Eddie Farnsworth, D12. Farnsworth is the Senate president pro tempore.
Livingston chairs the Senate transportation and safety committee. Casting his vote in the appropriations committee in January, he said there are a lot of bridges that need to be repaired and built in Arizona. He said the ADOT list of priorities does not include the Tonto Creek bridge and added, since Gov. Doug Ducey has already asked the federal government to fund it, “I want to wait to see what happens through the process and with the budget.”
The Tonto Creek project in Gila County has been denied federal funding in the past but is an “excellent candidate” for a federal grant, Ducey said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The governor added that since 1995, eight people have died crossing Tonto Creek when it was flooded, including the three Rawlings children who were swept away after Thanksgiving last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!