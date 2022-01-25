The Omicron variant continues to rampage through Arizona, prompting health officials to urge residents to get vaccinated, resume wearing face masks in crowded situations and get booster shots.
However, some studies also offer hope that the staggering rise in cases will decline in another month or two — as it has already done in areas where it set records for new cases in December.
Omicron now accounts for almost all new cases in Arizona, driving a 274% increase in new cases as a daily average in the past two weeks. The strain has about 50 mutations, which account for the “shocking” increase in infectiousness. First detected in South Africa in November, the strain now accounts for almost all new cases in Europe and the U.S.
The new strain has driven a 251% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Gila County, a 284% increase in Navajo County and a 239% increase in Apache County.
Graham County remains the most hard-hit area in the state, with a 741% increase in the past two weeks.
Fortunately, Omicron appears much less likely to infect the lungs — leading to less serious disease.
Moreover, even though Omicron is causing more “breakthrough” infections among the vaccinated — the vaccines do appear to sharply reduce the risk of serious illness.
As a result, hospitalizations have increased just 34% as a daily average in the state in the past two weeks. That includes a 17% decrease in Navajo County, a 12% decrease in Gila County and a 13% decrease in Apache County. Generally, peaks in hospitalizations and death lag infection peaks by three or four weeks.
The variant has caused a doubling of the number of children hospitalized, but still causes very few deaths among children.
Payson schools on Monday reported 22 cases and 70 students quarantined as close contacts, a big increase from a week ago.
Like previous variants, Omicron causes much more serious disease in the elderly and among those with other risk factors. Omicron has caused a fresh surge in cases and deaths in nursing homes and has nearly overwhelmed many hospitals in the state due to the massive increase in infections. Many rural hospitals have been canceling elective surgeries and sometimes transferring patients they can’t handle to distant urban hospitals.
Currently, the hospitalization rate in Arizona stands at 8.7 per 100,000, which includes a rate of 26 for those over the age of 70 and just 2.4 for those younger than 18.
Research now suggests that the Omicron variant is 200% to 400% more infectious than the Delta variant, spreading with frightening ease.
Fortunately, preliminary studies suggest that Omicron is 30% less likely to send you to the hospital and 70% less likely to kill you than the Delta variant. This is probably because even though it causes far greater concentrations of the virus in the throat — but isn’t nearly as effective in infecting lung tissue. This could mean it’s less likely to cause “long COVID,” but that’s not yet clear.
Omicron appears much more likely to break through the protection of two shots of the most common vaccine or infection from a previous strain. A booster shot restores an estimated 80% or 90% protection against infection with Omicron — but only about half of Arizona residents have been vaccinated and only about a third of those have gotten booster shots.
However, even when a breakthrough infection occurs — the vaccines and the booster confer strong protection against serious illness and death. This may in some measure account for the statistics showing Omicron causes less serious overall.
The fast spread of the Omicron virus has underscored the value of vaccines and booster shots. If we can get through the next two months without overwhelming hospitals, it’s possible Omicron may prove to be a turning point in the pandemic — providing natural immunity for a larger swath of the population — especially when bolstered with booster shots.
Fortunately, Omicron set records for infection in New York, Seattle and elsewhere in December, only to see a sharp decline come January. The reason for the decline remains somewhat mysterious, but the virus has shown a pattern of peaks and declines from the early days. Some epidemiologists say that the virus spreads quickly through networks of contacts — but slows down after it moves through those vulnerable networks. A new variant can then start the process all over again.
So here are some of the recent studies on Omicron:
• Adults with Omicron were 29% less likely to be hospitalized according to a study involving thousands of patients in South Africa. Meanwhile, the death rate was about a third of the Delta strain, according to the summary of research by the U.K. Health Security Agency — which has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal.
• U.S. adults with Omicron were less than half as likely to visit an emergency room, be hospitalized or put on a ventilator, according to preliminary results from a study by researchers from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The study involved 14,000 patients and took into account vaccination status and pre-existing conditions.
• People who had been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot were 88% less likely to be hospitalized with an Omicron infection than unvaccinated people, according to the U.K. report. The unvaccinated account for the great majority of people in intensive care units.
• Omicron is between two and four times more infectious than Delta, according to a study of family clusters in Denmark.
• Studies in lab animals suggest Omicron replicates 100 times faster than Delta, but is much less likely to infect cells in the lungs.
• Omicron is more likely to be detectable in spit tests than in the standard nose swab tests, partly because of the larger concentrations of virus in the throat, according to a study in South Africa. The rapid antigen tests based on nasal swabs might not be as sensitive to Omicron as they were to Delta. Some doctors have suggested that the swab tests might prove more sensitive to Omicron if people swab their throats instead of their noses.
• Some researchers have suggested people rely on N95 masks to cope with Omicron’s infectivity. Studies show that N95s block 90% of exhaled particles and surgical masks block 74%. Cloth masks block an even smaller percentage. Combining a cloth mask and a surgical mask can block 85% of particles.
• Omicron spreads almost entirely via microscopic particles in the air. Transmission from infected surfaces is rare — suggesting hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing are far more effective than disinfecting surfaces.
Traditional, inactive viral vaccines that have been used to vaccinate billions of people provide little protection against Omicron, according to laboratory based tests reported in the journal Nature. The inactivated viral vaccines developed by China account for 5 billion of the 11 billion vaccine doses delivered globally, in addition to similar vaccines developed by India and Iran. Test tube studies show those vaccines don’t produce neutralizing antibodies effective against Omicron. The mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna do much better – especially with a booster shot. It’s possible that vaccines may work a little better in the real world if they also trigger an immune system t-cell response – which wasn’t tested in the laboratory studies.
A Johns Hopkins study found that T-cells produced by the immune system in response to Delta also react to Omicron. T-cells remember invaders and help the body respond better the second time around. This means they might not protect against an initial infection – but could reduce the severity of disease. This suggests that eventually Omicron could prepare the body for the next, potentially more serious variant. This could finally soften the impact of the pandemic – especially as new, more promising treatments become available. However, the extreme ease with which Omicron spreads could still overburden hospitals and therefore cause more deaths in coming months, unless an increase in vaccinations and more mask-wearing in public slow the spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!