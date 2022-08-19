The feds giveth.
And the feds taketh away.
So on Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Democrats’ big climate change and medical coverage Inflation Reduction Act.
The bill includes $4 billion to help Arizona cope with the drought — with strong lobbying from Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. They’re both Democratic incumbents in tight races, essential to the Democrats’ long-shot efforts to hang onto control. As if that wasn’t enough, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the last vote needed for passage of the party-line measure, and she said she wouldn’t support the package without money for the Arizona water project.
So that’s good.
But something else happened on Tuesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that Arizona will lose another 600,000 acre-feet of water from the Colorado River starting in January — which comes on top of 800,000 acre-feet this year. That’s enough water to supply about 1.5 million homes. The Bureau of Reclamation said the runoff this year could fall 4 million acre-feet short of the demand along the river.
The Bureau said the disappointing runoff this year has forced the cuts to avoid letting water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell drop below the intakes for the hydroelectric generators in the base of Hoover and Glen Canyon dams. The reservoirs can still release water through deeper emergency outlets — but this could damage the dam and the generators. The reservoirs now hold about 25% of their capacity — the lowest level since the reservoirs filled decades ago.
The seven states with rights to Colorado River water weren’t able to work out a plan to cope with the additional reductions in water allotments — so the Bureau on Tuesday announced its plan. The four upper basin states don’t currently use their legal allotment.
Arizona took the brunt of the reductions in the lower basin — losing 21% of its normal share. Nevada will lose 8%, about 25,000 acre-feet. Almost all of that goes to Las Vegas. New Mexico will lose 104,000 acre-feet — 7% of its allotment. California won’t lose any — since it has the senior right to the water.
The worst drought in 1,200 years compounded by rising global temperatures has created a water crisis in Arizona — which relies heavily on the Colorado River and its $5 billion, federally funded Central Arizona Project.
Arizona protested in vain.
“It is unacceptable for Arizona to continue to carry a disproportionate burden of reductions for the benefit of others who have not contributed,” said Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke.
Central Arizona Project General Manager Ted Cooke said Arizona has voluntarily cut its withdrawals from Mead and Powell by 2.4 million acre-feet since 2014 — enough to increase the lake levels by 37 feet.
All of which makes Payson look prescient — after completing its $54 million C.C. Cragin pipeline and water distribution system. The town’s actually recharging its groundwater wells, with 3,000 acre-feet annually from the 15,000-acre-foot reservoir atop the Rim. That makes Payson one of the few communities in the state with ample water for its projected future needs.
Most rural areas in the state face a whole series of hard choices — starting with the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District. The district says it can’t provide any additional water hookups in the unincorporated community of 3,000 thanks to a dropping water table, the disappointing output of a series of expensive, deep wells and an aging, leak-prone distribution system. The well failures have halted all new building permits in the community while the water district desperately panhandles for state and federal grants to drill more wells and repair its system.
Many other rural areas in the state find themselves in a similar bind — with streams drying up, increasing demand and the lack of a state law that gives the non-urban counties any way to regulate groundwater. Heavy groundwater pumping by corporate farms in other rural counties threatens to put water tables out of reach unless they can afford to drill a costly deep well.
The state and federal governments are scrambling to come up with ways to bail out thirsty communities — as the drought drags on into its third decade. Tree ring data suggests we haven’t had such a prolonged, severe decline in average annual rainfall for more than a millennium. Climate models suggest a rise in global temperatures could turn current conditions into a new normal — with fewer wet years and more dry years.
The Arizona Legislature set aside $1 billion for water projects in the current budget year, with most of the focus on the Colorado River crisis. Lawmakers relied on a flood of federal pandemic and infrastructure grants, which left the state with a big surplus this year.
The just-signed Inflation Reduction Act includes $4 billion to cope with the drought — especially the impact on the Colorado River system. It’s unclear whether the bill will include some spare change for communities like Pine, with its building moratorium stretching on into the future. The district could ask voters permission to go into debt and issue bonds, but that could result in a ruinous increase in water rates for many homeowners.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will receive most of that $4 billion to spend over the next four years. The money could provide subsidies for water conservation projects — or help offset the economic damages suffered by farmers who can’t afford to plant without enough money to grow the crop.
A group of water managers and politicians spent part of last week meeting at Lake Powell, trying to hash out how to use the extra money.
Sen. Kelly commented, “It is essential that we have the resources to support our state’s efforts to combat climate change, conserve water resources and protect the Colorado River Basin.”
Agriculture uses about 75% of the state’s water and will likely suffer the biggest impact from the water cutbacks.
However, communities like Pine and Strawberry face a bleak future if they cannot assure a reliable water source.
Like the C.C. Cragin Reservoir — which it took Payson about 30 years and a big increase in water rates to lock in.
