Steve Christensen

“So the planning commission essentially said, let’s approve I,t but work this out and get it into compliance?”

Steve Christensen

District 1 Gila County Supervisor

A Strawberry Realtor got a scare after building a 144-square-foot office without getting a Gila County building permit or zoning approval.

Kimberly Brennan built a 9x16-foot office in the mistaken assumption it qualified as an accessory building – which doesn’t require a permit under the Gila County rules. However, as soon as she added electricity – she needed a bunch of permits and approvals.

