An independent Gila Community College can transform the future of Rim Country students, say backers of the long, Quixotic quest for a transformed, stand-alone, two-year college here.
But it’s complicated.
And time consuming.
And will require lots of tough choices.
That’s the view that emerged from a long, hopeful conversation with GCC Board President Jan Brocker and GCC Interim President Janice Lawhorn about the challenges — and possibilities — created by the Gila Community College Provisional District’s slow, steady progress towards independence.
Currently, the provisional district relies on Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher to provide its accreditation, decide on the academic programs and hire and direct the staff. Eastern Arizona College is one of the state’s best-funded college districts — and offers diverse programs as well as several four-year degrees. It also offers several combined degrees with Arizona State University — giving students more options than a conventional community college.
So if GCC goes it alone — will its students lose those connections?
Or will they gain new options, thanks to local control?
Could an independent GCC offer four-year college degrees?
A diverse, low-cost education?
More vocational programs and certificates?
Would an independent college find new ways to partner with the MHA Foundation, which spent years trying to bring a four-year university to Payson?
Well. Maybe.
It depends, concluded Brocker and Lawhorn.
“We don’t see it as a loss if we gain independent status,” said Brocker. “We have opportunities that we might cultivate. Losing EAC doesn’t mean we would not provide four-year opportunities.”
Providing access to a college degree — and vocational programs that serve local businesses — remains critical to the health of the community and the future of Rim Country kids. Only 19% of Gila County residents older than 25 have a university degree — and only 87% have a high school diploma or better. By contrast, 30% of residents statewide have a university degree. But the average high school graduate makes about $40,000 annually. The average community college graduate about $51,000 annually. And the average university graduate $80,000.
But the spiraling cost of a college education has made it ever more difficult for first-generation college students to break through that educational barrier — which is what makes the role of the community colleges so vital.
Lawhorn said that Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University will both work with community college districts to create programs in which students spend two or three years taking classes on a community college campus — then finish their degree on a university campus. The programs provide a university degree at a fraction of the cost of doing all four years at the university, which entails living in expensive dorms and paying $10,000 annually in tuition.
“There are opportunities for our students who are not going to leave home,” said Lawhorn, who helped develop four-year degree and joint-degree programs during her years as a top official at EAC. “We call them place-bound students. So it worked when I got a doctorate. You could stay home and get a four-year degree in your living room — from just about anyplace.”
The college has already launched one of the state’s most successful and varied dual-enrollment programs, with the support of the MHA Foundation. The program allows Payson High School students to take college classes on the high school campus. The teachers meet the qualifications to teach the courses at the university level and the MHA Foundation covers the tuition — so it’s free to the student. Some Payson students have earned AA degrees by the time they graduate from high school.
“We’d like to expand that,” said Brocker. “We’d like local students to be able to go to a university with the first two years completed, depending on the major they chose. They can enter graduate school sooner or do a double major or a double minor. I really envision expanding that program — and MHA is very actively involved.”
Lawhorn noted, “a lot of students will take an occupational program — like certified nursing assistant or cosmetology — and end up going to a university but having a skill so that they can support themselves while they’re getting their degree — they have something to fall back on too.”
But she noted that it takes planning, a knowledge of the local educational needs and flexibility to meet local needs. Independence will give GCC the focus and flexibility to serve both local students and local employers.
She learned that while working with EAC to set up its four-year degrees as well as its cooperative degrees with ASU.
“At Eastern, we had a very strong relationship with ASU. I worked with President Mark Brice and sat down with ASU President Michael Crow — I was in on those very first meetings. I was one of the faculty teaching for ASU on our campus. Our students paid about 50% of the tuition they would have paid at ASU — and never leave home. You could get an ASU degree while being on the EAC campus.”
The students and faculty realized that the ASU degree would carry more weight with employers than a four-year EAC degree. So in some cases that makes a partnership with NAU or ASU more marketable than simply trying to scale up the faculty to offer one or two different four-year degrees at the community college campus.
“You have to ask, who do you have on your campus who can teach the upper division courses? You need multiple individuals with a Ph.D and a pool to draw on,” said Lawhorn. “If you’re a community college and we split from EAC — what strategic degree should we offer that our students can’t get from somewhere else and can be more affordable going through a community college? The Big Three (state universities) are the Big Three — they’ll always be there. But there are opportunities. When you look at those opportunities very strategically — there are possibilities.”
Brocker said she worked on the plans to build a stand-alone university campus in Payson. “My background is higher education administration. The only way you’ll make it work is make it a destination campus for some kind of distinct program — we don’t have enough population here. You can’t offer a full range of degrees with a population of under 25,000.”
She praised the MHA Foundation’s quest for innovative programs — like the internship and training programs for University of Arizona students interested in rural medicine.
“We continue to work with MHA,” she said.
Lawhorn noted that the rise of online education and hybrid programs offers additional possibilities.
“With online education it’s huge. My first degree from NAU was face-to-face. For my degree at University of Phoenix, I drove one night a week to Sierra Vista. Now, online classes are kind of a normal thing,” said Lawhorn.
“The landscape has changed,” agreed Brocker, opening the door to more creative and flexible programs.
Moreover, independence could provide the flexibility to build up the colleges vocational offerings — like expanding the new welding and construction arts programs in Globe to Payson.
Brocker noted that the college is launching a business degree program, with an AA degree in business and small business development — with new full-time faculty to support the program. The college is also exploring a “ground-training” program for pilots — to make it easier for local students to wind up with a pilot’s license.
“I think it’s a matter of control,” said Lawhorn of the quest for independence. “The board will have its own employees — they can better control their budget, their programs. They might say, we’ll start a program even if we don’t have 15 students — and build it. They might say we want a viable nursing program in both Payson and Globe. They have control over what programs they’re willing to pay for.”
So will independence solve all GCC’s problems?
Certainly not.
But it’s a start.
