A group of about 44 residents came out Wednesday morning to share their support to area law enforcement, walking along the Beeline Highway with signs thanking police.
Some held signs saying Blue Lives Matter, while others read Trump Loves LEOs (law enforcement officers) and We Stand With Our Police.
After supporters visited both the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Main Street and the Payson Police Department near Town Hall, each organization took to social media to thank the community.
“Today, we were blessed beyond measure,” posted the Payson Police Department. “The outpouring of support for law enforcement was not only heard, but felt. Despite the difficult times our world is facing, you all have taken the time to send us so many handmade cards and thank-you notes from all over. We cherish each one and couldn’t be more proud to be part of this town we call home.”
On the Gila County Sheriff’s Office page, “thank you to all of those that showed up to our Payson office this morning to show support to our local law enforcement. We appreciate you!”
Police Chief Ron Tischer and Lt. Jason Hazelo came out to shake hands with supporters.
Gary Morris, chair of the Gila County Republican Committee, said the group went to the PPD where they read a proclamation in support of law enforcement.
The proclamation said in part that “lawless groups are demanding the defunding and/or the elimination of police departments and other law enforcement agencies” and the club, and Republicans in general, oppose the defunding of any law enforcement agency.
