Editor:
Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1986 by proclamation. MLK was actually born on Jan. 15, 1929, however, the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in January each year.
The significance of the day is for citizens to be of service to others in their communities. The service can consist of serving meals to the homeless population or visiting seniors in assisted living homes who are shut in and isolated or helping someone with projects around their properties or reading stories to children or any number of things that are useful and helpful to others.
In one of his last speeches he said, "... when I meet my day, I'd like someone to mention that day when he tried to give his life serving others ... And I want you to say that I tried to love and serve humanity."
Today more than ever in our turbulent days, being of service to someone else can be viewed as serving ourselves as well.
Happy MLK Day.
Bettie Julkes
