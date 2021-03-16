Individuals or organizations that are aware of someone who is in a dire need situation, and could not contact his or her local Social Security office, have help available.
Most Social Security services can be completed online at www.SSA.gov. There is also a new website, “Information for People Helping Others,” which provides resources in one place for anyone in a position to help someone access SSA’s programs and services. This website compiles a list of resources for third parties. Topics include the SSI/SSDI eligibility and application process; legal/advocate help; checking application status; filing an appeal; reporting changes and wages; and assisting with overpayments.
It is recognized that some services may require a face-to-face interview, especially for dire need situations and critical cases. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person assistance has been limited. Contact the regional public affairs office at 510-970-8430 or by email at SF.RPA@ssa.gov to schedule an appointment.
SSA staff is available by phone at its national toll-free number — 800-772-1213.
Tips to avoid scams
In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission received over 178,000 complaints of government imposter scams. Of those, 10% said they lost money to a scammer — $174.2 million. To prevent further losses, exercise caution when receiving calls from someone claiming to be from a government agency.
• Hang up on suspicious calls from “government officials” calling about a problem with your Social Security number or account.
• NEVER make payments with gift cards, wire transfers, or by mailing cash.
• Report Social Security scams to OIG.SSA.GOV.
• Report other scams to reportfraud.ftc.gov.
