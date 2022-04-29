Payson’s baseball players closed a season full of forgettable games with one they’ll never forget.
“We wanted to go out with a bang,” said Jace O’Conner.
Monday night’s thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory over 3A East rival Winslow didn’t change a 7-19 season. But players will smile when they remember this one.
It seemed it might be just another frustrating final chapter when the visiting Bulldogs carried a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Then, bang.
The Longhorns broke through against AJ Vargas. The senior struck out a dozen Longhorns, walked none and surrendered just four hits. But those hits, combined with four hit batters and four Winslow errors was enough as seniors Jeremy Chavez and O’Conner combined on a two-hit gem to give Payson a chance.
Chavez surrendered just one hit and one earned run in five innings, walking one and striking out five.
And O’Conner struck out six in two innings of one-hit relief. He walked none.
“Our pitchers did an amazing job,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “Jeremy and Jace really fought hard on the mound and you could tell they were focused and determined to carry the team to a win.”
O’Conner certainly felt the adrenaline when he took the hill in the top of the sixth after his team scored three times in the fifth to tie it.
“Coach just put the faith in me and I couldn’t disappoint my fellow seniors,” he said.
Junior Tyler Wilson scored an improbable run when Winslow’s catcher picked up his dribbler in front of the plate and threw high to first base and the ball sailed into right field and went under the righter fielder’s glove. He raced around the bases to put the home team ahead 4-3 with one out in the sixth.
“Coach always talks about giving it your all on the base path and Tyler gave it his all even around third base,” O’Conner said. “We were all talking about how he looked like he was out of breath, and he was, but that was maximum effort out of Tyler.”
And O’Conner took the hill once more and mowed down the side a second time to end it and ignite a celebration near the mound.
“It was a surreal moment to win like that,” O’Conner said. “It’s a good way to hang up the cleats.”
That run wouldn’t have mattered if not for a wild fifth inning for the Horns.
Caleb Marinelli reached on a two-out infield single when his liner to third bounced up and hit the third baseman in the mouth. Chavez singled and O’Conner was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Marinelli scored on a wild pitch and Cutter Landress delivered a key two-run single to left to tie it.
O’Conner, Chavez and fellow seniors Chance Hagler, Easton Redford and Cooper Rogers were recognized in a ceremony before the game.
“Clearly we haven’t had the success we had hoped for this season, but it feels good to end on a positive and especially make sure our seniors walk off the field as winners,” Young said. “I thought our guys really wanted to win and they were not going to be denied.”
It isn’t easy for Young to say goodbye to the seniors.
“I really respect our five seniors,” he said. “They have come through high school athletics during one of the toughest times in the history of being a high school athlete. COVID kind of separated them from some of the success we have had in the past. I think they did the best they could with the limited time they had in our program and dealing with some of the restrictions they have had. They played hard all season and really represented the spirit we wanted, no matter what the results were.”
Payson finished 3-15 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings and 3-7 in the 3A East.
But the Longhorns will long remember this final win against an 11-7 Bulldogs team that is going to the state tournament and beat the Horns 9-6 at Winslow.
“It definitely wasn’t the season we wished for or thought it was going to go, but the way we finished it, that’s more than everything to me and probably to these guys,” O’Conner said.
“This is gonna be up there with a wedding day. This is a memory I’m never gonna forget.”
And he’ll smile every time.
