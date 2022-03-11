Why can a sitting Payson council member serve on the school board, but not the county board of supervisors?
What should a council member insulted by another council member do?
How do you get rid of a planning commissioner who harasses town staff?
For any new council member, these questions are enough to cause a bad case of stage fright.
To help future naive, yet courageous council members, the current council decided it was high time to pass a council policy book.
For the last few weeks, Town Manager Troy Smith and contract town attorney Jon Paladini gathered all codes and policies passed by the council and tossed in a dash of things they have seen in other communities to create an 11-chapter policy manual.
The two presented the document to the council over two work-study meetings, one on Feb. 24 and the other on March 1.
Smith started the council review of the new document by tackling what he guessed would be the most contentious — codifying the change to the nominating process for board and commission members.
In the past, it was the mayor’s responsibility to nominate members to town boards and commissions. Last year, after several of Mayor Tom Morrissey’s appointees ruffled feathers on social media and with staff, the council removed the nominating responsibility from the mayor and gave it to a council subcommittee. But nothing has been done to change the nomination policy since the council voted on the new policy. While the town waits, several positions on town boards and commissions have become empty and need to be filled. Smith told the council it will vote on this policy at the March 10 meeting so “we can work on filling those vacancies.”
Councilor Scott Nossek was uncertain who will serve on the subcommittee.
Paladini said the council will choose three of its members to sit on the nominating committee, for a couple of reasons.
“You can’t do four because that would be a quorum of the full council,” he said. “Two runs the risk of a tie vote.”
Councilor Jim Ferris had concerns. When he was elected, the council had a four-person majority that consisted of Ferris, Morrissey, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and former Vice Mayor Janell Sterner.
After the 2020 election, the four-person majority shifted to the voting block of Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Councilors Barbara Underwood, Jolynn Schinstock and Nossek, although sometimes council members mix up the majority during this council.
“The problem I see, I’m just going to be frank about it, if you get a majority that has a particular reference ... who they want to see on there ... they will appoint their own three people ... and they are going to be of like mind — just like the mayor might have had the ... people that may be politically or in some way aligned with just those three,” he said.
Higgins asked if the staff member associated with the subcommittee could weigh in on the nomination.
“Recognizing that these are council appointed positions, the staff really doesn’t have a role in the appointments,” said Smith, although the town clerk will attend to take notes for the subcommittee.
After the meeting, Nossek said he understands the council will pick the three-person subcommittee as it does the vice mayor; the council nominates one of its members and the entire council approves or disapproves the nominee.
The other ethics and policies focused on how council members, board and commission members are expected to act during meetings, on social media and with the public.
Ferris had concerns regarding the upcoming campaign season. Four council seats are open. Currently, 12 people are running for either a council position or for mayor.
“If someone is in a campaign debate, I’m not sure what is going to be appropriate,” said Ferris. “If you say something factual and they take offense ... it is all a matter of interpretation.”
The new policy allows for a council member to “make notes of the actual words used and call for a ‘point of personal privilege’” if offended by a comment made by another council member. The mayor then mediates between the two members.
The first chapter of the council policy addressed how meetings are run, who chairs them and how the council passes motions.
Subsequent chapters discussed council norms and standards, citizen complaints, review of roles and responsibilities, the ethics policy, conflict of interest issues, prohibition of family working in the town while a council member sits for their term, and other procedures.
This spurred Ferris to ask, “I was wondering about (item) G. Nothing specifically ... Barbara would probably disagree with me on this here ... not holding more ... you know ... if you’re a town council member, not holding a board position (I guess Jolynn would be affected by this too) in another public agency, you know, within the town ,,, or within that jurisdiction.”
Paladini said, “Yeah. I think that would be problematic mayor and council.”
He explained state law says officials can’t hold two elected positions for compensation. Since the Payson school board is a volunteer position, Schinstock and Underwood were not violating state law.
“I think that your policy really would have no effect on someone who decided to run for and be elected to the council if they were on a different board (with no) compensation,” said Paladini. “I don’t think you could enforce it.”
