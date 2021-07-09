Charles and Linda LeBlanc spent plenty of time in recreational vehicle parks over the years as Charles worked at various location across the country, most recently in the Texas oil fields.
They lost two trucks and an RV to a tropical storm in Beaumont, Texas. They replaced it with a 40-foot 2019 Vilano.
It’s now parked in Rim Country as they’ve moved from the Valley to the area to manage the newly renovated Hunters Lodge RV and Cabin Resort at 3696 State Route 260 in Star Valley.
“We’ve saw a lot of RV parks traveling for Charles’ job and we know how an RV park should be run,” Linda said.
The extensive renovation project involved many upgrades which needed to be made, according to Linda.
The work included interior and exterior painting, and numerous other upgrades to the property featuring 62 RV and park model sites, along with 11 efficiency apartments.
They rent out the apartments by the month and nine are occupied, one is still being worked on and the other has been set aside for workers until the upgrades are finished.
McDiamond LLC owns the property, which was formerly three separate pieces of property. The new office is located in the building that previously housed Bill Armstrong’s Pawn Shop & Jewelry. It’s been totally transformed into a nice, eye-pleasing office.
“Someone said this is the nicest office they’ve ever seen at an RV park,” Linda said.
And neighbors seem pleased. What had been an eyesore for Star Valley has been transformed into something else.
“I didn’t want to have anything to do with it,” said Charles when asked for his first impression when they came up to look at the location. “Luckily, Linda said she wanted it. I didn’t have the vision she had.”
It looks so much different than it did when work began in mid-December. It’s expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.
The renovation included changing a former home into the new clubhouse featuring a community room, IT room and a gym. It’s available for parties like the Fourth of July party that was just held and other gatherings.
They hope to open the new laundromat with all new washing machines and dryers sometime in August. You can pay with coins or via an app on your phone.
For more information, call 928-474-5182 or visit their website at info@hunterslodgerv.com.
