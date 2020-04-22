Gila County has just 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but may actually have one of the highest infection rates in the state, according to an innovative population-based survey based on polling Facebook users.
The survey found Navajo and Apache counties have the highest underlying infection rates, driven in part by cases on the Navajo Reservation.
However, Gila County has greater underlying infection rate that Maricopa or Pima Counties, according to the study by the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center. (https://covid-survey.dataforgood.fb.com/)
Some 2 million people in the US responded to the survey by reporting any symptoms they were experiencing. The researchers used those responses to estimate the percentage of people in each county nation-wide had symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu as of April 12.
In Navajo County, 3.7 percent reported symptoms and in Apache County 1.93 percent reported symptoms - the highest rates in the state.
Both counties have serious outbreaks, with 537 cases and 12 deaths in Navajo County and 235 confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Apache County. The Navajo Nation has 1,206 cases and 48 deaths in Arizona and New Mexico.
But Gila County was something of a surprise -- With 1.33 percent reporting symptoms. Gila County has just 10 cases and no deaths, which works out to 18.7 confirmed infections per 100,000 population.
However, the Facebook survey shows Gila County with a much higher underlying rate of infection than Maricopa County, with an infection rate of about 0.8 percent.
Only tw other counties besides Apache and Navajo had a higher infection rate than Gila County – Cochise with 1.78 and Santa Cruz with 1.95 percent.
The survey had a limited ability to correct for things like age and gender, to make sure the sample reflects the demographics of the overall population. The estimates are based on self-reported symptoms, not actual tests confirming a COVID-19 infections. So they offer just a ballpark estimate.
The survey represents an attempt to tackle one of the most vexing questions about the pandemic – how many people get infected but never show up in the official statistics. Determining the total infection rate will yield a much better estimate of the fatality rate.
Moreover, the figures suggest the US has come nowhere near developing "herd immunity," due to a large number of people infected once and therefore less likely to infected a second time.
So far, the US has more than 834,000 confirmed cases and has suffered more than 43,000 deaths. One study in New York estimated that perhaps a third of deaths aren’t showing up in the official statistics. Even so, the US now has by far the most cases and deaths in the world. Worldwide, some 2.5 infections have been confirmed and 180,000 deaths.
The rate of increase in most areas of the US has slowed, but deaths have leveled off at a very high level – more than 2,000 per day.
The Facebook survey showing a very low rate of infection overall in most areas dovetails with a just-released set of studies by the World Health Organization. Limited studies suggest that even in countries with many documented cases and deaths, only 2-3 percent of the population has developed antibodies to the virus.
Stanford University researchers did a study in Santa Clara, California and found that 50 to 85 times as many people had been infected by the virus as the confirmed case numbers suggested, based on antibody testing on a representative sample of the population. The sample suggested that although the county had 1,094 confirmed cases, perhaps 48,000 to 81,000 people had been infected without developing symptoms. But that still represents only about 3 percent of the population.
Another study in the Netherlands tested 7,000 blood donation samples and found an infection rate of 3 percent.
That’s bad news on several fronts.
First, it means most infected people don’t know they’re infected – and so aren’t likely to take precautions to avoid spreading it to others as the economy reopens.
Second, it means despite the widespread devastation of the first pass through the population, we’re a long way from developing “herd immunity.”
Generally, even a highly infections virus or bacteria won’t spread through a population once about 95 percent of the population gains immunity – either through a vaccination or a previous infection. That’s why public health officials sound the alarm when vaccination rates drop below 95 percent, as the flu vaccine has done in Arizona.
All of which greatly complicates the decision to reopen the economy. The studies suggest only very effective drugs or a vaccine will likely slow the spread of the virus and tamp down the rising death toll.
One alternative strategy would involve isolating the most vulnerable populations, generally those over 65 and people with other health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and other conditions. So far in Arizona, those over 65 account for about three-quarters of the deaths.
