Jack O’Grady poured in a career-high 22 points to lead four Longhorns in double figures as Payson’s boys basketball team won 73-56 at Heber Mogollon on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Dexter Waterman added 14 points and brothers Anderson and Connor Hatch both contributed 10 points as Payson won for the second time in three games to improve to 2-3 in the power points games that count in the state tournament seeding.
The Longhorns carried a 3-5 overall record into the Dec. 17-18 Wickenburg Wrangler Classic.
Caleb Marinelli chipped in seven points and Jeremy Chavez six points as Payson matched its season-high point total that came in its previous game, an 83-73 loss to Camp Verde.
The Longhorns led 35-30 at halftime and 55-48 through three quarters before putting the Mustangs away with an 18-8 fourth quarter advantage.
“We unfortunately just gave up too many offensive rebounds to them and they scored a bunch of second-chance points,” said Mogollon coach Macky Slade.
“Hats off to their boys for working really hard on the boards. It was a fun game, just a few too many turnovers on our part and extra rebounds for them ultimately helped them edge us.”
Payson 6-0 in Wickenburg
Payson went 6-0 to win the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Longhorns beat San Pasqual, Mountainside and NFL Yet Academy to win their pool on Friday, then beat Round Valley and NFL Yet to reach the championship game on Saturday, where they beat Wickenburg.
Next game Jan. 4
The Longhorns will get a 16-day break between games before returning to the court at Fountain Hills on Jan. 4. Payson then plays three consecutive home games against Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin on Jan. 5, Phoenix Northwest Christian on Jan. 7 and Holbrook in the 3A East opener on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!