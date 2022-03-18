New members are welcome as the Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Holers tee off their season with a breakfast at Payson Golf Club’s Fairways Restaurant at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

The PWGA plays 18 holes at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at PGC. Contact Sharon Vaplon at 928-468-8711 or leave your name at the PGC pro shop for more information.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

