Join PWGA for March 29 tee off by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Mar 18, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photos from Payson Women’s Golf Association action last season feature at left, Shari Cody watches her tee shot and at right, Karen Peterson shoots from the fairway. Keith Morris/Roundup Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New members are welcome as the Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Holers tee off their season with a breakfast at Payson Golf Club’s Fairways Restaurant at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29.The PWGA plays 18 holes at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at PGC. Contact Sharon Vaplon at 928-468-8711 or leave your name at the PGC pro shop for more information. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com 