Instead of buying tons of toilet paper, a group of Rim Country residents decided to roll up their sleeves and offer help to shut ins and those on the financial brink.
Already Pine/Strawberry resident Windy Quinton has offered a meal "because no one should go hungry."
Gloria McClurkan, the administrator of The Payson AZ Community Crisis Relief introduces the group, "Welcome to the Payson AZ Community Crisis Relief Group !! This is where we will share the ideas and implement the ways that we can help our community through the difficult times of dealing with the affects of the Chinese Coronavirus, or Covid19 virus. We aim to help folks get the items they need and can't find, or picking up things for those who may be at risk. All ideas and all help is welcome !!!"
The Roundup will share these stories of hope and community as they evolve. Join and add yours to our list.
