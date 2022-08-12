FBL-Practice 07-27-22 Receiver

A Longhorn catches a pass during Payson High School football practice at Granite Dells Park on July 27, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Strap on the helmet because fall sports storm out of the gate next week with a lightning-bolt of a game as the football Longhorns travel to play rival Blue Ridge on Aug. 19.

The girls soccer team also opens on Aug. 19 by hosting the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park on Aug. 19-20 with an 8 a.m. game against Blue Ridge on Friday.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

