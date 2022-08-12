Longhorns ready to stampede into season by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Longhorn catches a pass during Payson High School football practice at Granite Dells Park on July 27, 2022. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strap on the helmet because fall sports storm out of the gate next week with a lightning-bolt of a game as the football Longhorns travel to play rival Blue Ridge on Aug. 19.The girls soccer team also opens on Aug. 19 by hosting the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park on Aug. 19-20 with an 8 a.m. game against Blue Ridge on Friday.The volleyball team also opens with a splash with a home match against Phoenix Northwest Christian on Aug. 30 ahead of the Longhorn Shootout at Wilson Dome on Sept. 2-3.The boys soccer team opens at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Aug. 23. The cross country team hosts the Payson Invitational on Sept. 7.The swim club schedule shows the Horns diving into the season in a Sept. 1 meet at Flagstaff. 