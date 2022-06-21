Thirty Rim Country folks marched along Highway 260 on June 11 as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives, but some were left shaken by threats shouted out by some onlookers.
After the Uvalde, Texas school shooting left 21 dead, polls show 80% to 90% of Americans want background checks on people purchasing guns. Some 70% want to ban high-capacity magazines and create red flag laws for those who have a history of violence and abuse.
More than 60% of those polled want to ban assault-style weapons.
The Payson marchers got plenty of friendly honks and expressions of support for their signs that supported limits on access to guns, especially military style semi-automatics like the one used in the Texas shooting. The shooter drove off the first officers who tried to breach the classroom. Officers waited for nearly an hour until a border patrol SWAT team equipped with bullet proof shields could storm the classroom and kill the shooter, who had killed 19 children and two teachers.
Debriefings of the Uvalde shooting point again and again to firepower of the weapon and the hundreds of rounds loaded into 30-round magazines as the reason for the rescue delay.
Signs at the Saturday event asked legislators to think of children before guns. Other signs listed some of the more shocking mass shootings from Columbine to Aurora, Sandy Hook, Pulse, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy, then stated, “Not one more!”
Another sign asked, “How many more?”
Ongoing tallies of incidents so far this year include 27 school shootings and 250 mass shootings involving four or more victims. About 38 mass shootings have taken place since the May 24 shooting at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas.
The marchers also drew sometimes angry and threatening responses from people who oppose any restrictions on guns.
Local photographer Craig Miller spent just 20 minutes at the two-hour march taking photos. During that time, he witnessed a young man yelling loudly as he passed by those at the rally.
“He was shouting about his Second Amendment rights,” said Miller. “That seems to be the normal course of communication for many.”
Two other women, at separate times, heard a passerby yell, “You’ll be the first killed, bitch!”
But the most disturbing story came from a marcher who said a driver pulled up at the stoplight in the middle lane, rolled down his window and brandished his gun.
“He nodded at the gun and said loud enough for me to hear from 10 or so feet away, ‘You can bet I’ll use it,’” said the marcher. “The light changed, the driver rolled up his window, and pulled away.”
The witness would not give their name out of fear.
How I wish this story would have surprised me.
No one is taking away the 2nd Amendment! Educate yourselves before embarrassing yourselves.
This morning's comments didn't get posted, yet again. I will try again. The Polling numbers used in this "news" article do NOT match any polling numbers I have seen anywhere. It would be considered a requirement to good journalism, to state the sources used for these so-called facts. And quoting "anonymous" sources for a "New" article is hardly newsworthy.
Democracy is in crisis. The values it embodies—particularly the right to choose leaders in free and fair elections, freedom of the press, and the rule of law—are under assault and in retreat. The American people and their leaders have generally understood that standing up for the rights of others is both a moral imperative and beneficial to themselves. The past year brought further, faster erosion of America’s own democratic standards than at any other time in memory, damaging its international credibility as a champion of good governance and human rights. We need to do better. Listening with empathy is, for all these reasons, a responsibility shared by every citizen in a democracy. But, most especially, it is a duty for the political, social, and intellectual leaders whose behavior is supposed to model expectations for the rest of us. We must discipline ourselves to argue with opponents empathetically, and not only because this could make our efforts to overcome them more effective. We must do it because, unless we can hear our opponents and make them feel heard (and they us), we stand little chance of maintaining our democracy. We must become” Americans “guided by own constitutional rights for all. Democracy :the absence of hereditary or arbitrary class distinctions or privileges
So now Jeff Robbins has taken to plagiarizing articles, allowing readers to assume those thoughts are his own! https://freedomhouse.org/report/freedom-world/2018/democracy-crisis
too bad the protesters were wasting their time in Payson, although it's so obvious that this paper supports them I am profoundly amazed that Peter did not handle the propaganda from the the Holdup
