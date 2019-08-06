Much help after knee surgery
Editor:
Recently after knee surgery I spent four weeks at Payson Care Center. My stay there was filled with so many caring people.
I would like to thank all the staff for their kindness.
Thank you Briana, my nurses Russ and Kris (drivers), Lynn for my daily newsletters, Nilka, Walah (as I call her), my wonderful therapist Celeste and many more. Also kind thanks to Patty LaFoy, Dr. Tani, Diane (Pa) Kelly (Ma), and my visitors, Julie, Nancy, David, Linda, Freda, Candy and many from my church.
Special thanks to my sister Michell who stayed up many nights caring for me, for Rick’s help too. Also Tammy, my Dale dad, my loving mother and Norma spending two weeks with me when I got home.
God has truly blessed me with so many friends, family, prayers and encouragement. May God bless all of you.
Yvonne Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!