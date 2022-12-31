Brnovich

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged the Arizona Supreme Court not to reconcile conflicting abortion laws - because prosecutors in each county can decide which law to enforce.  The pre-statehood law bars almost all abortions while a law passed last year would ban all abortions after 15 weeks.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- The incoming attorney general says she won't appeal a ruling that doctors in Arizona can perform abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy.

But that may not end the legal battle as there are others who can keep the case alive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.