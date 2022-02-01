Sit next to the fire on the patio while sipping your mushroom coffee.
Any kind of mushroom coffee.
Or tea.
The Shroom Room offers lots of options.
The business, located at 102 E. Main St. on the corner of Main and SR-87, shares a patio with Herb & Glass, allowing customers a nice place to sit and relax with their beverage.
“We usually have a fire and invite people to pull up a chair,” said Shroom Room owner Debbie Rine.
She opened the Shroom Room last summer.
It’s a unique business for Payson, offering a variety of organic specialty coffee and drinks.
“The Shroom Room specializes in organic coffee and teas and adaptogenic drinks made to help you feel better,” Rine said.
Adaptogen is a nontoxic substance and especially a plant extract that increases the body’s ability to resist the damaging effects of stress and promote or restore normal physiological functioning.
“Functional mushrooms have been around for centuries even though they are just starting to attract some attention in Western countries,” Rine wrote in an email. “Functional mushrooms gained notice for their medicinal purposes, and have been used for thousands of years in Asia for just that.
“Functional mushrooms are packed with antioxidants and nutritional value, with a plethora of health claims for each. These mushrooms have been used for hundreds of years due to their medicinal properties and superfood benefits. Their rise in popularity is thanks to the intensive research conducted over the years and the increased demand for natural solutions to health.”
Drink prices start at $3.50 for a small and $4.50 for a large, which includes a free add-on.
“Most customers request one of our eight functional mushroom extracts that do not change the flavor of the drink,” Rine said.
“We also offer add-ons such as MCT Oil, Cacao, CBD, and collagen. All are proven to have multiple health benefits.”
She said she’s received great feedback from customers.
“Our customers are reporting relief from anxiety, more energy, improved skin texture, better mental focus and mood enhancement. It’s truly amazing.”
Rine tries to promote local artists at the Shroom Room.
Young local artist Jessica Romo drew the coffee and crystals logo for the Shroom Room sign.
“It was her first paid job,” Rine said. “We also have local artists and jewelry makers that sell their art at the shop along with Lane’s Famous Elderberry Syrup.
‘We also host open mics and educational Shroom talks, and crafting tables, where people can make their own jewelry and natural art.”
Rine’s family has deep roots in Rim Country.
She heard the stories of how her grandmother, Aileen Howard, drove from Phoenix to Payson in 1957 and found a piece of land she liked in what is now East Verde Estates.
The family legend says the stay-at-home mother of eight used her jar of pennies to put a $5 deposit down on the property.
“It’s pretty cool because they camped out (there) in a tent,” Rine said.
Her grandparents eventually built a cabin there.
Her grandfather, Joe Howard, was a gardener who kept the Swiss Village flowers that used to line the Beeline Hwy. looking beautiful.
Rine’s mother, Cynthia Howard, and now she and her three kids and two grandchildren have all fallen in love with Rim Country in the decades since.
“My mom helped me remember most of this,” she said. “I came up all the time as a child,. When I got married and raised my kids I was living in the Valley. I did purchase a home in Payson and my daughter went to Payson Christian School and then to Payson High.”
They moved back to the Valley, but once she raised her children, Rine moved back to Tonto Basin about eight years ago.
And she brought her small business with her.
“I had a vitamin business called Results in the Valley,” she said.
The Shroom Room is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, like the Shroom Room’s Facebook page.
