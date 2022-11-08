NAMI Payson, with the help of the MHA Foundation, now has the space to hold its classes and seminars to those struggling with mental health. The organization needs volunteers and donations to open. Please call or email for more information or to help: 928-301-9140.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness will host a monthly moderated support group in partnership with the Warming Center for anyone struggling through a crisis, facing a mental health diagnosis or living with mental illness. Go to the NAMI Payson website for more information: www.namipayson.org. The Warming Center and NAMI Payson look forward to collaborating on more classes and support groups in the future to remove the stigma of mental health, so often the root cause of suicides and overdoses.
NAMI Payson, with the help of the MHA Foundation, now has the space to hold its classes and seminars to those struggling with mental health. The organization needs volunteers and donations to open. Please call or email for more information or to help: 928-301-9140.
NAMI
Patty Wisner, president of NAMI Payson at a presentation she gave at a Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
NAMI Payson has launched a suite of support groups before officially opening their offices with classes next year.
“The need is great” for both families and their loved ones living with a mental health condition said Patty Wisner, NAMI Payson president and program director.
To help, NAMI Payson will offer in-person support groups starting in November, along with the already-in-progress virtual support group.
“This is a soft opening of sorts when we can talk to community members about NAMI and also help connect them to resources,” said Wisner.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides classes, training, and support groups for those interested in learning how to support their loved ones and themselves as they live with a mental health condition.
Connections Recovery Support Group is for adults with mental health conditions for those simply struggling with mental health due to life circumstances.
Family Support Group is for family members with loved ones with mental health conditions/mental illness.
“Supportive families and communities aid greatly in recovery,” said Wisner. “Although there is no cure for mental health conditions, recovery is living your best possible life.”
NAMI Payson has sought to make a difference in people’s lives since 2018, but the pandemic and a lack of a permanent base threatened to extinguish the budding organization.
Last year, the MHA Foundation offered NAMI Payson their old offices, 308 E. Aero, for use to host classes, seminars, support groups, a library, and spaces to feel safe and relaxed.
The space has not been fully decorated and furnished, but Wisner and the volunteers she has now are ready to open the office at 5:30 before support groups start to “talk to community members about NAMI and also help connect them to resources,” said Wisner.
NAMI Payson still seeks volunteers to help with a myriad of needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!