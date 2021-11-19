Gila County continues to lead the way in a fresh surge of COVID cases, reflecting a relatively low vaccination percentage in both areas.
Gila County has seen a 81% increase in new cases in the past two weeks as a daily average, compared to a national increase of 14% and a statewide increase of 18%. The infection rate in Gila County is 81 per 100,000, compared to a statewide average of 49. Gila County’s hospitalizations have increased 13%, with about one new death per day.
One recent study in Texas has validated what doctors have suspected — the unvaccinated are 45 times as likely to get infected and 40 times as likely to die from the virus.
The CDC reports that Arizona ranks 30th in the share of the population fully vaccinated at 54%, with No. 1 Vermont at 71% and No. 50 West Virginia at 41%.
The Texas Department of Health study of deaths since the beginning of the year underscored the power of the vaccine. Out of the 29,000 COVID-like fatalities in Texas, 85% were among the unvaccinated, 7% among the partially vaccinated and 8% among the fully vaccinated. The analysis found the death rate among the unvaccinated was 40 times higher in all age groups.
“This analysis quantifies what we’ve known for months,” Jennifer A. Shuford, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”
“Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky has also described the nation’s ordeal as “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Epidemiologists say the virus remains a stubborn opponent since it spreads readily, even when people don’t have symptoms and don’t know they’re infectious. That’s why experts say only reaching a high percentage of vaccinations will ultimately control the pandemic. Vaccinations combined with the share of the population that has gained partial immunity by recovering from an infection will eventually provide the protection of “herd immunity.”
Schools have seeded clusters of new infections throughout the state, with the resumption of in-person classes and the decision to drop many protective measures — including mask mandates.
The Payson school district’s one of the few districts in the region that each day posts the number of new cases as well as the close contacts required to quarantine for 10 days. In the past 10 days, the district has reported about 100 new cases and nearly 300 close contacts. That means that on most days nearly 17% of the students are affected by a COVID-based quarantine, compounding learning losses racked up during the months of distance learning.
On Tuesday, the most the district reported 10 new cases and another 25 students quarantined as close contacts.
Fortunately, the federal Food and Drug Administration has not only approved vaccines for children age 5-18, but booster shots for high-risk adults. The FDA was expected this week to expand approval for booster shots to all adults, six months after they’ve completed their original shots.
The federal government says so far about a million children age 5-12 have gotten the vaccine, which is not required to attend school but strongly recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and most disease experts. Schools might be able to require the vaccine once it moves from an emergency use authorization to the same kind of approval granted to other vaccines, like measles, polio and others. The vaccine has proven safe and effective in clinical trials involving hundreds of thousands of children, but the FDA won’t grant full approval until it monitors reactions and effectiveness for millions of doses.
The federal government has also approved half-dose booster shots for adults. As of press time, the FDA was expected to expand the recommendation to all adults on Thursday.
Global health officials have protested that recommendation, saying high risk people in other countries should get shots before low-risk Americans get a booster shot.
In Payson, people can get a free booster shot — or an initial shot — without an appointment at the Walmart pharmacy. Safeway, Walgreens and the County Health Department are providing shots with an appointment.
An estimated 25 million Americans have already gotten booster shots, which studies suggest boost immunity, which declines over time.
Moderna has submitted a request for approval of its booster shot. The FDA is expected to approve that application — perhaps with an exception for use in younger men. Some studies have shown an extremely rare inflammation of the heart muscle in that group. It’s still a much less serious side effect than the impact of the virus. Roughly 11 out of 100,000 men age 16 go 29 have developed myocarditis after the shot, with the cases usually being mild and short term — but sometimes very serious. It’s not certain the shot is the cause of the inflammation, but the figures have raised concern.
People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also urged to get the Pfizer booster shot, since studies show mixing vaccines might provide more protection.
One study in Israel published in the scientific journal Lancet found people who had the booster shot had a 92% lower risk of severe disease and an 81% lower risk of death than those who had only the initial two-shot series. The study compared 730,000 people who had received the booster to those who got only the initial two doses. The median age of people in the study was 52, but it included children older than 12.
Studies in the U.S. suggest that the initial shots provide 95% protection, but that declines over time to perhaps 50% to 70%. The booster shot restores that initial 95% protection against serious illness and death — with a somewhat lower protection from infection.
It’s unclear at this point whether protection from COVID will eventually require annual booster shots, much like the less effective flu vaccine.
The million children aged 3-12 who have already gotten the shot represents only about 3% of the eligible children.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found only 27% of parents say they’ll get the shot for their children right away — while a similar number say they won’t get the vaccine for their kids.
Children face a far lower risk of serious illness and death from COVID than adults if they get infected with the COVID virus, however, they can readily spread the virus to more vulnerable adults even if they don’t have symptoms. Schools have generated many clusters of cases with the resumption of in-person classes. Epidemiologists worry that family gatherings over the holidays can easily drive an even bigger surge if children and their parents aren’t vaccinated.
