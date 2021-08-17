Payson Fire Department secretary Monica Savage has taken a ride in one of the new fire engines and declared it “smooth.”
“It takes the turns like butter,” she said.
It’s been 12 years since the town purchased a new engine. To celebrate the addition of engines 121 and 111, the entire department held a newly updated tradition, the “push-in ceremony.”
Chief David Staub explained to the crowd of firefighters and town councilors that the tradition comes from the days of horse-drawn engines.
“After they returned to the station, they would tend to the horses, clean the engine and equipment,” he said. “The last thing they would do is push the engine into the station.”
Staub said the industry has decided to “get back to its roots” reviving this tradition.
Other stations call the ceremony a “wet down.” Instead of rubbing down the already clean engine ceremoniously, as the Payson firefighters did, firefighters from nearby stations douse new engines with spray to anoint them before the truck goes out on its first call of duty.
“These engines represent a $1.5 million investment in the community’s safety,” said Staub.
Both Engine 111 and 121 have upgraded safety features, including sirens that can blast through any blaring radio, LED lights that get a driver’s attention and a backup camera the crews can leave on as they respond to a call.
“Some people drift behind us when we respond to a Code 3,” said Capt. D. Malloy.
This puts those drivers at risk if the engine must suddenly stop or turn. Being able to watch will allow the crew to see what’s going on and then respond.
Another safety feature moves all the controls for the lights, sirens, and communications to the passenger side of the front seat.
“We just want the driver to drive,” said Capt. Rick Winton.
The new engines also protect the health of the firefighters.
Cancer rates among firefighters have skyrocketed over the years. The industry has discovered the increase in use of plastics in homes from carpet to couches, exposes the firefighters to toxic fumes. These fumes penetrate their turn-out gear. The faster the firefighters can get out of their gear and get decontaminated, the better.
The new engines store most of the firefighting gear in outside compartments and containers.
Hooks inside cabinets hold the breathing apparatuses. A cubby behind the front seat holds the turnout gear.
“It’s a clean cabin design,” said Winton.
The engine frames have been reinforced so if the engine rolls, it will protect the crew.
But best of all, the new engines have a seatbelt alarm to tell the driver if someone does not have theirs buckled.
Winton said the department will do multiple things with the trucks, but most calls are for medical emergencies.
“It’s nice to have a toolbox like this,” he said.
