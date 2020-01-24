After research showed that only about 50% of orders of protection are served in the state, the Arizona Legislature and state criminal justice system did something about it.
On Jan. 1, a new online service launched to make the process private and easier, in the hopes of protecting more victims.
Orders of protection serve a critical role by limiting the behavior of someone who has harmed or threatened another. Orders of protection serve families while an injunction against harassment can help anyone threatened by another.
Before the online application at AZcourts.gov, a person seeking an order of protection had to fill out paperwork at a courthouse. Next, a hearing was held in front of a judge, who then decided to grant or deny the petition.
Then things got complicated, said Judge Dorothy Little, Payson’s justice of the peace.
“Service is one problem,” said Little.
Once the applicant had the approved order of protection, they had to serve it on the defendant — even if that person lived in another town.
If they do not serve it, “they can’t charge for violating the order,” said Little.
Every criminal charge against an abuser adds up. In domestic violence cases, the state requires an offender to have two misdemeanor convictions before they bump it up to a felony and serious consequences.
But it takes a lot to get there — including putting the petitioner in danger.
“I think what the shelter said, it is the hardest thing to make the decision to leave,” said Little.
Research helps explain why. Most domestic violence murders happen when a victim leaves. One study found through interviews with men who had killed their wives, just the threat of leaving was enough to spin the offender into a killing frenzy.
The new online order of protection program allows the applicant to decide when they want to apply for the order.
“Some people need to pack their bags and move to the shelter (before applying). Some want to make other arrangements,” said Little.
Once the order of protection petition is filed and approved, the new system allows the filing of that order in any court in Arizona.
The online system also places the responsibility of serving the order on the court. Service must happen within 72 hours.
The agency closest to the defendant’s address is assigned to serve the order of protection, according to the Arizona Supreme Court.
Service is free.
An added benefit to the new online program: the courts have victim advocates available to provide safety planning information.
If the petitioner is unsure and ends the process, the court has no penalties. In fact, the court will help a victim find advice from a legal advocate to create a safety plan before filing.
Children and pets may also have an order of protection.
An order of protection is valid for one year after service.
Under the order of protection, the court may order the defendant to:
• Leave a home
• Have no contact
• Take part in temporary custody, parenting time or visitation
• Pay child and/or spousal support
• Require property, such as a car
• Remove firearms
Any violation of a served order of protection violates the law.
So long as the petitioner has an order of protection in their possession, any law enforcement officer can enforce the order, according to Arizona statute.
Before applying for an order of protection, create a safety plan.
To talk to a victim advocate before filing a petition, contact the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400 or visit https://bit.ly/2uh2RgR.
For more information on the new online order of protection program, visit https://bit.ly/37g8CtT.
To seek advice from a legal advocate, visit https://bit.ly/2TKYHZt.
