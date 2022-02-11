His cousin’s death from a fentanyl overdose and frustration with how many medical detoxification facilities treat patients once they reach their coverage limits inspired Dustin Bullard to do something.
So, the 27-year-old Pine resident founded the Mogollon Treatment Center, which recently opened at 306 W. Aero Drive in Payson.
MTC held a ribbon cutting open house on Jan. 21.
Bullard, a nurse, worked in various rehabilitation centers and didn’t agree with the way they severed ties with patients when the money ran out.
“We were never really able to help them the way we wanted to,” Bullard said. “The second someone’s authorization for insurance was up, they were just basically dead to (the facility).
“I didn’t like that about the industry. So I wanted to create a place where someone could relapse 50 times and come back and they’re not going to be judged; somewhere that really builds them up and helps them and doesn’t really give them a handout, but more of a hand up.”
He said MTC helps patients get off drugs, learn a skill, establish credit and turn their life around.
“We give them something to lose,” he said. “Because a lot of times these people are so far down that they’re just like, ‘screw it, I don’t even care.’
“They need to get people to kind of bring them back, even though sometimes it might not seem like they deserve it or it might seem like they’re not worth it. But, to me they are and I think everybody can be saved if they have people that truly care about them.
“If someone really cares about you, that can be life-changing for them and that’s what we’re creating.”
He said MTC personnel make it personal.
“We have to build a relationship with them,” Bullard said. “They have to write down what they have to lose when they get here. And whenever they try to leave, I’ll bust out the paper and I make them read it to me before they leave.”
He talked about the emotional roller-coaster that parents, family and friends endure with alcoholics and addicts.
“Every time they relapse it makes them weaker and weaker,” Bullard said. “They lose connections. Everybody gets worn out and parents say, ‘I love you, but don’t come back for a little while.’
“When they get to that rock bottom state, that’s when we find them. And that’s when we take them all the way up from the very bottom.”
Patients go through three phases, beginning with a seven- to 10-day detox period that transitions to a 30-day residential program and eventually to off-site sober living.
“Residential is like group therapy where they’re talking about stuff and we kind of get to know them and see what they want in life,” Bullard said.
“Then, after residential they go to sober living and that’s where they stay for like 90 days to a year, depending on how long they want to stay in there.
“When they go to sober living, we teach them skills and trades and help get them a well-paying job and help them build their credit and get a used car loan.
“And we just kind of stick with them and help them grow and mentor them and just be there for them along the way.”
The facility has room for many more beds than the 15 it features.
“We could have fit like 40 beds in there, but we wanted to keep it more personal and actually be able to help people,” Bullard said.
The facility features a theater, an additional TV room, games, massage chairs, a radio/turntable and more.
“We have a couple of different areas they can hang out, including an observation room with a TV and a nice big movie room,” Bullard said. “We have board games and other things like that.”
Bullard said MTC features a staff of about 20 employees. I have nurse practitioners, nurses, a psychiatrist, an addictionologist, a counselor and behavioral health technicians.”
He talked about how his family has dealt with addiction and death.
“My little cousin, Harley Swank, overdosed on fentanyl and passed away in March 2018,” Bullard said. “That made me want to open my own facility.
“And I had other family members that suffered with addiction. My older brother Matt just recently had some addiction problems and got over it. He had a baby and was expecting another.
“Then, on Nov. 8, he was driving on his way home from work in Scottsdale and a lady was speeding and pushing a red light and hit him and he was ejected and died.”
Bullard was about to open MTC when that happened, pushing the opening back.
“That set me back,” he said.
His brother’s death devastated his family, including his mother, Margaret Johnson. And a lot of what he’s trying to do in opening MTC is for her. She’s a teacher at Pine-Strawberry school, where he once attended, and a search and rescue volunteer with dog Lucy.
“I want to take care of her and make sure she doesn’t worry about me,” he said.
He wants everyone to know there’s a new place ready to help those who need it.
“Everybody we have on our team is great people and they’re there for the right reasons,” Bullard said. “I handpicked all the people.
“People that have money, they can go anywhere. There’s a million places in Scottsdale. They can go wherever they want. There are much nicer places for those people.
“I’m trying to help the people that don’t have the resources and need the help and they’re just not getting good care. That’s what I’m going for.”
