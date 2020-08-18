The little bugger nearly takes my right ear off.
Zimmm, ziffff, zoom and the rufous hummingbird rockets past me on his beeline (on offense, dear competing pollinator) for the feeder.
The hapless black-chinned hummingbird already at the feeder slams into reverse, drops eight inches in mid air, and flees. He nearly takes off my left ear.
Guess I should’a used my ultraviolet hair spray to drink my morning coffee in the hummingbird war zone.
My fault, really: I don’t have to keep filling the feeders with sugar water.
Then again, I don’t think they make ultraviolet hairspray.
You’re looking faintly confused.
Let me explain.
So yesterday, I’m browsing my assorted science research websites when I come across the latest amazing factoid about hummingbirds. Mind you, these improbable feathered stunt pilots have been buzzing around in my heart for the past 25 years. That’s the day my father and I sat on a rock in southeast Arizona and added no fewer than three hummingbird species to his life list, even as his life slipped away. I can close my eyes and summon them even now — berylline, violet-crowned and, yes, magnificent. I can hear the buzz of their wings. My father’s sharp intake of breath.
He would love the latest hummingbird news.
These irrepressible masters of flight and metabolism can see in the ultraviolet, according to researchers from the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory publishing recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Hummingbirds can detect a host of colors we can’t see at all.
Moreover, flowers glow in ultraviolet wavelengths. We already knew this by studying the remarkable vision in bees. Flowers put out what amounts to ultraviolet runway lights, guiding the hovering, zipping, dipping pollinators straight toward the sugary jackpot of pistils and stamens.
Our eyes have three types of light-detecting cones, sensitive to red, green and yellow wavelengths of light. All the colors we can normally see come from combinations of red, green and yellow. This produces a million colors although we can see less than 1% of the electromagnetic spectrum.
Birds have four types of cones in their eyes, including one that reacts to ultraviolet light. The most recent study tested the ultraviolet vision of hummingbirds in the field.
The researchers set up tripods, each holding a saucer of liquid and a colored LED light. Some produced ultraviolet light and some “visible” light. Just the meticulous design of this experiment makes me love scientists. They’re so cute.
But get this: They recorded 6,000 visits by wandering hummingbirds. Let me repeat that. These adorable people patiently documented SIX THOUSAND hummingbird visits as to determine whether the UV lights attracted the little beasties to the pans of water. They even moved the lights and dishes around, making sure birds were responding to the UV lights not the position of the dishes.
The researchers also undertook a bravely obsessive effort to figure out whether UV colors are common in the wild world. They tested 1,000 samples of bird feathers and 2,000 plants and discovered about 30% light up in the UV spectrum.
So maybe the black-chinned hummingbird my the feeders were irritating the rufous in the UV. Hummingbirds create their most brilliant colors with hollow, oil-filled feathers that refract light — shining like a million tiny prisms. The black-chins have a plain black head, but a royal flash of iridescent purple at the throat. By contrast, the oil-filled display feathers of the rufous refract a pure, incandescent orange-brown. Maybe the rufous thinks the black-chinned has royalist pretensions.
But I don’t think so.
I think the rufous are just bullies, with short-bird syndrome. Guess it takes a certain attitude to migrate every year from Canada to Mexico when you weigh a tenth of an ounce and can beat your wings 80 times a second.
I’ve been putting out more feeders, hoping the rufous will conclude there’s plenty to go around and give everyone a break. Doesn’t help. He wants them all — even if he’s driving himself crazy. Almost human, when you think about it.
So I just sit and sip my coffee and watch the show.
Not a bad way to shuffle through the pandemic, chilling on the back porch between frantic research stints on lethal viruses and political blunders. Sometimes, human beings make less sense to me than hummingbirds. Some of us will sit and count 6,000 hummingbird visits. Others of us will flick a cigarette out a car window and set the world on fire.
Suddenly, I miss Dad so much it makes it hard to breathe. He had the eye for telling a berylline from an Anna’s. He was a workaholic city manager for 50 years before he retired. I thought he’d be lost with nothing to do. However, he threw himself into birding and volunteering and slowing down to notice the details of the world through which he’d rushed all his life. The cancer gave us six months to finally come to know one another and study the birds. Did you know that only hummingbirds can fly backward? Dad told me that — all those years ago — while we waited for the benediction of the berylline.
The rufous perches on my feeder and eyes me disdainfully — almost human in his overconfidence.
I wonder what I look like in the ultraviolet.
