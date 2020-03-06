I slip away from the group to climb the hill, grabbing roots and branches to haul myself up. I feel the need to go back to the beginning, to sit cupped in the hand of time.
So while the rest of the Payson Area Trails System (PATS) hiking group chats in the parking area at the Monument Peak Loop trailhead, I scramble on up the slope to stand atop a rounded platform of granite, with a view of Payson’s little-appreciated treasure — the Granite Dells.
Winded, I take a seat on a rounded slab of granite, its surface mottled by an encrustation of lichen. I’m feeling a little irritated for needing a breather at the top of a slope I would have skipped up in my youth. But the rock on which I sit formed before life on Earth came up with the invention of a cell with a nucleus — after a cataclysm wiped out almost every trace of life on the planet. This made me feel slightly more spry.
The view from the top of that dome of granite blew me away. Massive, smoothly rounded monoliths of stone rose from the sea of scrub oak, brush and straggling pines — ancient islands, timeless sentinels.
Some 1.2 billion years ago ... let me repeat myself for emphasis: 1.2 BILLION years ago ... these rocks formed as a great blob of molten material a mile beneath the earth’s surface.
Remember lava lamps? A bulb heats a layer of oil until the oils expand and rise in the form of a hypnotically slow-motion bubble — ascending majestically toward the top of the lamp. Eventually, the oil cools and sinks again, in an endlessly repeated cycle. Same thing happens in the Earth’s crust. The molten core heats the semi molten mantle which melts the cold rocks of the crust. The molten rocks rise toward the surface. If they make the surface, you’ve got a volcano. If they cool and slow beneath the surface, you’ve got what’s called a pluton of granite.
As the Payson granite formed a mile beneath the surface, life topside was undergoing staggering changes.
The scientific evidence suggests that life emerged in the form of single-celled organisms some 4 billion years ago, shortly after the planet cooled sufficiently to have oceans of liquid water. It took some 500 million years to hit upon photosynthesis, based on harnessing the energy of sunlight. We know this because that’s when the oxygen levels in the atmosphere began to rise, a waste product of those early organisms.
Their success led to catastrophe. Just over 2 billion years ago, the buildup of oxygen in the atmosphere wiped out almost every living thing on the planet, according to the exacting reconstructions of scientists — based on the ghostly clues left in the rocks. The Great Oxygenation Event wiped out perhaps 99.9% of the species then living. Only a few survivors evolved a way to handle oxygen.
So as the Payson granite cooled and crystallized — picking up glitters of quartz in the process — these survivors against all odds struggled to adapt to this barren and hostile world. Finally, life evolved the first Eukaryotic cell, the ancestor of us all.
These cells have an outer protective layer and organelles with specialized functions. They diverged into the ancestors of bacteria, with a cell nucleus and the ancestors of viruses, which essentially preyed on the bacteria. By about 1.3 billion years ago fungi crept out onto the land and reef-like colonies of stromatolite cyanobacteria began leaving the first fossils.
Remarkably, these stromatolite fossils also offer the first evidence of lichens, the green and yellow and sometimes orange organisms growing still on this landscape of granite and time. Lichen are the union of algae and a fungus. The fungus can chemically dissolve the rock and absorb moisture. The algae produce energy from sunlight, so the algae and the fungus swap water and minerals for energy. The algae are descended ancestors floating in the ocean, their colors determined by the depth of the ocean in which their ancestors lived.
So that means the boulders of the Granite Dells among which I sit formed at the same time as life’s great comeback on the planet’s surface. The unceasing heave and erosion of the planet’s surface eventually brought the pluton of Payson granite to the surface. The uplift fractured the granite, creating fissures that filled with rain and snow. The expansion and contraction of the ice each winter flaked away chips of rock along those fractures. This “spheroidal weathering” produced the rounded boulders that dominate the landscape today.
Lichen love such slow, changeless landscapes. A fast-growing lichen may grow by a fifth of an inch a year, spreading outward in a circle. Some lichen in the Antarctic are more than 5,000 years old and got started before human beings first hit upon agriculture.
So the lichen patch on my boulder may have taken root before Columbus stumbled upon the new world. Perhaps Geronimo, beset by the White Eyes sat by this same patch of lichen, seeking the comfort of the consistency of the rocks.
The Dells remain Payson’s best-kept secret, crisscrossed by deteriorating hiking trails the town once designated as the Payson Area Trails System. Back then, Town Councilor Andy Romance tirelessly promoted the trails system, which helped recruit a band of some 25 volunteers who struggled to maintain it in the face of the damage by off-road vehicle use. Now, the Tonto National Forest has announced a plan that would ban ATVs from most of the PATS trails in the Granite Dells. This offers a chance to repair the trails to offer a system that could put even trail-loving Flagstaff to shame. Alas, the town council seems too preoccupied by squabbling to pay much attention to the PATS trails, despite the potential boon to the tourism-dependent economy.
But I hate to think about anything so transient as politics, sitting with my new lichen friend, surveying a landscape a billion years in the making.
Besides, I know the PATS folks will start to fret. They try to round up all their strays after their hikes — no man left behind and all. I didn’t tell anyone I would photograph boulders, which kept luring me upslope. I know Michele will sigh and tell them not to worry. I have a reputation for wandering off.
So I’ll take a moment longer to adjust my perspective.
On the one hand, this landscape makes me feel insignificant. I’m old and winded and can’t even outlast a silent aqua green patch of lichen. In all my life, the frost will round the boulders just a little more and the lichen will spread outward a couple of inches.
On the other hand, I found it all obscurely comforting. The rocks have seen it all, without comment or concern. The winter will come as surely as the spring. The quartz will flake away. The Ice Age will wane.
I cannot fix it. I cannot outlast it. I can only sit and ponder and adjust the tiny little warm-bloody scurry of my mind to the time scale of granite — and lichen.
So long as I don’t leave Michele waiting too long by the car.
