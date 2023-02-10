I paused to catch my breath – grateful for Tonto National Monument volunteer Ray Hawksley’s discourse on how the jojoba bush saved the sperm whale.
I gazed down at the giant lake that shouldn’t be there – on the doorstep of a mystery with roots 7,000 years deep and quietly admired the Salado while puzzling at, well, us.
Hawksley was the genial host of the magical mystery tour on the rare trek to the Upper Ruins. Hawksley retired from a career in aerospace down in Tucson – and somehow found his way to the Tonto Basin. Once, he flew on a high-tech plane equipped to gather 168,000-year-old photons spewed by the supernova 187A – the first nearby supernova in modern times.
Now, he challenges curious tourists to guess at what finally broke an ancient, exquisitely adapted civilization – and scattered tens of thousands of people to the winds 700 years ago.
I appreciated Hawksley’s frequent stops to explain how the Salado survived here all those centuries.
For instance, the seed pod of the inconspicuous jojoba bush contains a sturdy oil that replaced sperm whale oil in lamps. The Salado used that oil as cure for burns – and chewed the beans to suppress hunger on their long hunts. Now, it’s a big health food supplement – and useful in diet drugs.
On another stop, he waxed eloquent on the mesquite tree – which produces a superfood rich in protein, magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc and calcium – and entirely gluten free. The beans regenerate muscles, regulate digestion, lower blood pressure and help control diabetes. The Salado made mesquite meal that could last for years and wove the roots into baskets. From the sap, they made gum, candy, hair dye – and an adhesive that made baskets water-tight. They also used the sap to produce the black paint they used on their pottery.
But my favorite rest break centered on the sotol plant – a relative of the yucca and agave so valuable that the Salado had sotol farms on the slopes of the mountains overlooking the river valley where most people lived – tending to irrigated crops of corn, beans and squash. They made a long-lasting ground pulp out of the stalk fermented the flowers, used fiber from the leaves to weave sleeping mats and cloth to trade to people 1,000 miles away. The serrated edge of the leaves are even perfect for cutting bread.
By the time we reached the ruins – we had gained a healthy respect for a culture that used every resource available to live on these slopes for 1,000 years and more.
The first spearheads and campsites here date back 7,000 years, when the mysterious Clovis people hunted big game like giant ground sloths and camels in and above the Tonto Basin – where the Salt River and Tonto Creek meet, on their long journey to the Valley. There, the waters of the Salt sustained the Hohokam – as they continue to sustain Phoenix.
Starting nearly 2,000 years ago, people living here started to make pottery and irrigate crops of corn and maize – probably Mogollon of Western Pueblo people who lived across a sprawl of the central Arizona.
But after thriving for 500 years, those first farming civilizations vanished – for reasons unknown. The Tonto Basin emptied out for the next 150 years.
Somewhere around A.D. 750, Hohokam colonists from the Phoenix area moved into the Basin. At least, that’s what we have concluded from their pit-house communities, pottery styles, burial methods and farming practices – which all closely match the Hohokam. The Hohokam colonists thrived here for another 300 years – longer than the United States has existed as a nation.
By 1150, the Hohokam had given way to a new people – later dubbed the Salado. They may have migrated into the area from the upper Little Colorado or the Kayenta Basin. Maybe they merged with the Hohokam. Maybe they drove them out. Maybe the Hohokam had already faded away. The burials we’ve unearthed offer little evidence of violence. But the Salado seemed to have borrowed from surrounding cultures when it came to settlement patterns, farming, pottery, ceremonial spaces and technology.
Their ruins have yielded shells from California, obsidian from New Mexico, Macaws from the tropics. They built great irrigation works now drowned beneath Roosevelt Lake. They thrived for 300 years near the end of their time built the great cliff houses preserved in the monument. They took advantage of great natural caverns at the base of the cliffs formed by the billion-year-old Dripping Springs Quartzite layer, according to the National Park Service. The constant expansion of frozen water chipped out the great caverns, which have protected the ruins from the weather for seven centuries. The fingerprints of the builders remain eerily plain on the carefully plastered walls.
Sometime in the 1400s, the Salado moved on. Many left carefully sealed jars of food and provisions – as if they expected to return come spring.
But they never did.
Some speculate they built the cliff houses as fortresses as other civilizations unraveled around them. But it’s more likely they built the cliff dwellings to harvest the resources of the uplands – the mesquite and sotol and jojoba along with the deer, and bighorn sheep.
Perhaps the Salado simply exhausted the land – especially the wild foods of the uplands – as the population grew from the thousands to the tens of thousands.
Perhaps a drought they once would have weathered finished them off. The exhaustion of the uplands would have left them dependent on their irrigated crops. Back to back seasons of drought or floods could have exhausted their food reserves.
All we know is that they left – leaving behind the echoing silence and their fingerprints in caliche plaster.
After everyone else shuffled out, I lingered in the great common room at the back of the ruins, complete with a dusty stone pool that once captured the water from a long since dried up spring.
I looked down on Roosevelt Lake – a reservoir designed to sustained tile-roofed suburbs and crops for cows — invaders from half a world away. I thought of Lake Mead and Lake Powell – slowly drying up after a 23-year drought – the worst in 1,200 years.
The view through two doors built by careful hands all those centuries since seemed somehow prophetic – with a view into the heart of the mystery. The answer seemed on the tip of my dry tongue.
“Did you see it coming?” I asked the door.
Only the silence answered.
