It’s rare, but not unheard of — a September monsoon storm.
Payson residents and visitors experienced such a surprise Labor Day weekend when a microburst opened up overhead and brought tree-breaking winds, rain and a long, hard hailstorm.
A 65- to 70-foot tree at George Henry’s Plumbing Heating & Cooling splintered and damaged the roof of the business and the neighboring Comfort Inn. Taylor Goss at George Henry’s said they had talked about taking the tree down a couple of months ago. Bob Lee & Sons Tree Service removed the fallen tree. The company was called to handle quite a number of smaller trees knocked over and limbs broken by the storm, said a representative.
Fortunately, no one was injured at the site, or elsewhere, according to a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.
The fire official said the PFD responded to about 25 emergency calls from the microburst, starting around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, mostly about trees and power lines down. He said the most critical incident was with a tree blown down into an unoccupied home. Reviewing the incident reports, most calls came from the Payson Ranchos area on the northwest side of the community.
