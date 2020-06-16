With so many services available online through “My Social Security,” signing up for a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home. With your personal “My Social Security” account, you can:
• Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits;
• Check the status of your Social Security application;
• Review your work history; and
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).
If you already receive benefits, you can also:
• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter;
• Set up or change your direct deposit;
• Change your address;
• Request a replacement Medicare card; and
• Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).
You can even use your personal “My Social Security” account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. Instead, through the Message Center you can receive secure, sensitive communications.
Let your friends and family know that they can create a “My Social Security” account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
