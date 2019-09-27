October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program of Gila County encourages the community to take action now.
Research indicates a strong connection between domestic violence and child abuse. Nearly 20 people per minute are victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in the U.S. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, and often times it is witnessed by innocent children in the home. Children exposed to DV may experience a range of difficulties. The psychological aftermath can debilitate a child’s caretaker resulting in neglect.
CASA of Gila County is currently seeking new volunteers to advocate for these vulnerable children in court.
CASA of Gila County recognizes that domestic violence is child abuse and is actively recruiting community volunteers to speak up for the best interest of abused and neglected children.
Currently in Gila County, there are 90 cases containing 155 children that have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Despite this alarming number, there are currently only 22 active CASA volunteers who are advocating for these children in court.
“In the last month we have experienced a drastic increase of cases in Gila County, and we essentially have nobody to advocate for these children when they need it most,” said Patti Dremler, program coordinator for CASA of Northern Gila County.
“As a CASA, you literally have the opportunity to change a child’s story. You can be the difference between that child languishing in foster care, or finding a permanent home where they can be healthy, happy and safe,” she said.
After receiving special training and being appointed by a judge, CASAs gather the information involving a child’s case, and make formal recommendations to the court on the child’s behalf. For many children, their CASA volunteer is the only consistent adult presence they have experienced in their lifetime.
For more information on CASA of Gila County, contact Patti Dremler, 928-474-7145 or visit CASAofGilaCounty.org.
CASA volunteers
• Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.
• Volunteers go through a rigorous screening process including interviews, reference check, a fingerprint check, and polygraph exam.
• Volunteers are asked to make a commitment to one case until its conclusion, typically involving 10-20 hours per month.
• Volunteers must complete 30 hours of pre-service training.
• CASA volunteers are advocates, not mentors. Their objective is to help the court system determine the best outcome for the child.
• CASA volunteers try to build a 360-degree view of the child and his or her surroundings. To do this, they meet with teachers, counselors, physicians and guardians.
• CASA volunteers work to ensure that children are in safe, permanent homes where they can thrive.
