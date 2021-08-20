The failure to evacuate Americans and others prior to the collapse of the U.S.-supported government in Afghanistan drew criticism from both of northern Arizona’s representatives in Congress — although they hail from different parties.
Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran issued a statement offering a subdued criticism of the planning for the American withdrawal, which led to the abrupt collapse of the Afghan army and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.
“Our primary focus must be on helping American citizens and our allies on the ground evacuate safely and quickly. Caseworkers on my team are working around the clock communicating with the State Department and are doing everything they can to help secure and expedite visas.
“While the focus must be on these evacuations, Congress and the American people deserve more information on why the withdrawal has unfolded as it has. We also need to reassess the risks posed to America and to have a concrete plan from the Biden administration on the next steps for the evacuation and the risk we face.”
O’Halleran represents most of eastern Arizona, including the White Mountains and southern Gila County.
Republican Congressman Paul Gosar had a much harsher reaction, although he has supported withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after what proved a fruitless, 20-year conflict. He represents most of western Arizona, including Rim Country.
Gosar put out a statement saying, “I supported President Trump and Mr. Biden’s decision to get American troops out of the failed 20-year war in Afghanistan. That war started with lies from the State Department and ends with State Department incompetence. But the method to achieve the withdrawal implemented by Mr. Biden and his woke generals is absurd and the world looks at the United States as weak and ineffective as well as unreliable. China has certainly noticed.”
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago because the Taliban government supported al-Qaida, which staged attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon that killed thousands of Americans. The U.S. spent more than $1 trillion and lost 2,400 Americans in the longest war in its history. Four presidents from both parties supported the war, although President Joe Biden supported withdrawal when he was vice president under Barack Obama. Trump negotiated a truce with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops, with the date originally set for Christmas but then postponed until May. Those negotiations excluded representatives of the Afghanistan government.
President Biden decided to honor the agreement, but postponed the full withdrawal, slated to be completed by Sept. 11. Some 3,500 and 7,000 NATO and allied troops remained in the country as the Afghan army unraveled. The Afghanistan army collapsed with stunning speed as soon as the American troops withdrew. The Taliban took over control of the country within weeks. Various estimates suggest that anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 American civilians are still in the country, along with thousands of Afghan officials, translators and commanders now subject to retaliation by the Taliban. Many of those Afghan supporters have been waiting for years for a visa to move to the U.S.
The U.S. has dispatched additional troops and still controls the Kabul airport, from which it can evacuate Americans. So far, the Taliban have not interfered or undertaken mass reprisals.
O’Halleran said, “for 20 years, our military men and women have honorably and bravely served in a difficult situation in Afghanistan. Thousands of brave Americans, including 170 with ties to Arizona, lost their lives serving in this 20-year conflict. While there was broad consensus in withdrawing from Afghanistan, President Biden had tough choices to make. The president has already adapted to the harrowing situation on the ground and our military has made plans to increase evacuations. More must be done now to ensure all Americans and our allies are able to evacuate Afghanistan safely.”
Gosar said the administration must quickly reveal how many Americans remain in Afghanistan, why the administration pulled out so many troops before completing evacuations and whether the administration will give American citizens priority over Afghans when it comes to evacuations.
Gosar also asked for a full accounting of American military supplies left behind for the Afghan government or abandoned in the haste of the withdrawal. He demanded the administration present a plan for getting all that equipment back from the Taliban.
“I don’t support abandoning the countless number of Americans, including civilians and contractors, living there. This is a catastrophe. Mr. Biden should have had a plan in place months ago to safely transfer all Americans from Afghanistan long before our troops left.”
