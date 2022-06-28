Annie (Deroulhac) Cerna built up a loyal clientele in her seven years work at J.J.’s Barbershop.
So did three other barbers who’ve joined her at her new business, Annie’s Hometown Haircuts.
A heart attack claimed Juan Jimenez’s life last October. His unexpected death was a blow to all who knew and worked with him. Hal Wellington, another barber at JJ’s, died shortly before Jimenez.
Cerna had dreamed of opening her own barbershop since earning her barber’s license 10 years ago.
Jimenez’s sudden death led to her decision to open her own shop on May 17 at 434 S. Beeline Hwy. behind ERA Realty and next to Alfonso’s in the former location of the Republican Headquarters, which moved a couple of doors down in the former Black & Tan location.
“I always wanted to own my own shop some day, and I was just looking for the right time to do it,” she said. “I figured if I’m going to do it, this is my chance to have a fresh start after everything that happened.”
Cerna, 28, grew up in Payson. She and her husband, Alonso Cerna Jr. have been married for three years and have a daughter who turned 1, just two days before Cerna opened her new shop.
Joining her in her shop are former J.J.’s barbers Fred, Jim and John.
“I told my co-workers I was going to leave and do this and they all said, ‘we’re coming with you,’” Cerna said. “Everybody who was at J.J.’s for a long time is over here now.”
She wants those who came to J.J.’s for haircuts from any of the four barbers that they are still in town.
“People have been coming to us for years,” Cerna said. “We all have clientele built up. People didn’t know where we all went. I’m just trying to get the word out.”
Annie’s Hometown Haircuts charges $17 for a regular men’s haircut and $22 for a haircut and beard trim. Women’s haircuts are $20. They do haircuts on a walk-in basis and don’t do appointments.
The shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They’re closed on Sunday and Monday.
